Most recent candlesticks pattern : N/A



Trend : Near term up





Tenkan-Sen level : 1.2310



Kijun-Sen level : 1.2300



Ichimoku cloud top : 1.2326



Ichimoku cloud bottom : 1.2217





Original strategy :



Buy at 1.2205, Target: 1.2340, Stop: 1.2170



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





New strategy :



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





Although cable has recovered after finding support at 1.2253 and consolidation above this level would be seen, as long as resistance at 1.2349 holds, near term downside risk remains for the corrective fall from 1.2416 to bring weakness to 1.2220-25, however, reckon 1.2200-05 (50% Fibonacci retracement of 1.1986-1.2416) would limit downside and bring another rise later, above said resistance at 1.2349 would suggest the pullback from 1.2416 has ended, bring further gain to 1.2375-80, then retest of 1.246 and eventually towards previous resistance at 1.2433.



In view of this, we are looking to buy cable on next corrective fall as 1.2201-02 (50% Fibonacci retracement of 1.1986-1.2416 and current level of the lower Kumo) should limit downside. A sustained breach below this level would abort and signal top has been formed, risk further fall to 1.2150-55 (61.8% Fibonacci retracement) first.