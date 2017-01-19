ActionForex.com
Jan 19 18:38 GMT

Sponsors

Forex Expos
Trade Idea Wrap-up: GBP/USD - Buy at 1.2205 Print E-mail
Candlesticks and Ichimoku Intraday | Written by Action Forex | Jan 19 17 17:02 GMT
GBP/USD - 1.2320


Most recent candlesticks pattern   : N/A

Trend                                 : Near term up


Tenkan-Sen level                 : 1.2310

Kijun-Sen level                    : 1.2300

Ichimoku cloud top              : 1.2326

Ichimoku cloud bottom        : 1.2217


Original strategy :

Buy at 1.2205, Target: 1.2340, Stop: 1.2170

Position : -

Target :  -

Stop : -


New strategy  :

Buy at 1.2205, Target: 1.2340, Stop: 1.2170

Position : -

Target :  -

Stop : -


Although cable has recovered after finding support at 1.2253 and consolidation above this level would be seen, as long as resistance at 1.2349 holds, near term downside risk remains for the corrective fall from 1.2416 to bring weakness to 1.2220-25, however, reckon 1.2200-05 (50% Fibonacci retracement of 1.1986-1.2416) would limit downside and bring another rise later, above said resistance at 1.2349 would suggest the pullback from 1.2416 has ended, bring further gain to 1.2375-80, then retest of 1.246 and eventually towards previous resistance at 1.2433. 

In view of this, we are looking to buy cable on next corrective fall as 1.2201-02 (50% Fibonacci retracement of 1.1986-1.2416 and current level of the lower Kumo) should limit downside. A sustained breach below this level would abort and signal top has been formed, risk further fall to 1.2150-55 (61.8% Fibonacci retracement) first.
 

About the Author

Candlesticks Intraday Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
1st Update: 0630 - 0700; 2nd Update: 0930 - 1000; 3rd Update: 1230 - 1300; 4th Update: 1500 - 1530
Pairs Covered: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, USD/CHF

Elliott Wave Daily Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
AUD/USD, EUR/JPY: 0800 - 0830; EUR/GBP, USD/CAD: 1430 - 1500 GMT

Latest in Candlesticks Intraday Trades

Advanced Candlesticks and Ichimoku Strategies for Forex Trading

For the first time, our Action Forex analysts are revealing the strategies they use in formulating the trading ideas in our popular Candlesticks and Ichimoku Analysis section. These strategies are presented in our newly released ebook "Advanced Candlesticks and Ichimoku Strategies for Forex Trading." Don't miss this opportunity in learning these techniques that professional traders use. Download both Part I and Part II NOW!
Facebook MySpace Twitter Digg Delicious Google Bookmarks 

Trade Ideas

Candlesticks Trades
Elliott Wave Trades

Forex Brokers
Home | Advertising | About Us | Contact Us | Newsletter | Risk Warning | Privacy Policy | Disclaimers | Site Map | RSS | Search
 ActionForex.com © 2017 All rights reserved.