ActionForex.com
Jan 20 17:09 GMT

Sponsors

Forex Expos
Trade Idea Wrap-up: GBP/USD - Buy at 1.2205 Print E-mail
Candlesticks and Ichimoku Intraday | Written by Action Forex | Jan 20 17 16:04 GMT
GBP/USD - 1.2325


Most recent candlesticks pattern   : N/A

Trend                                 : Near term up


Tenkan-Sen level                 : 1.2310

Kijun-Sen level                    : 1.2317

Ichimoku cloud top              : 1.2300

Ichimoku cloud bottom        : 1.2286


Original strategy :

Buy at 1.2205, Target: 1.2340, Stop: 1.2170

Position : -

Target :  -

Stop : -


New strategy  :

Buy at 1.2205, Target: 1.2340, Stop: 1.2170

Position : -

Target :  -

Stop : -


Cable met resistance at 1.2372 earlier today and has retreated, retaining our view that further consolidation below indicated resistance at 1.2416 would be seen and another test of 1.2253 support is likely, break there would bring stronger retracement of the rise from 1.1986 to 1.2220-25 but reckon 1.2200-05 (50% Fibonacci retracement of 1.1986-1.2416) would limit downside and bring another rise later, above 1.2372 would suggest the pullback from 1.2416 has ended, bring retest of 1.2416, then towards previous resistance at 1.2433. 

In view of this, we are looking to buy cable on next corrective fall as 1.2200-05 (50% Fibonacci retracement of 1.1986-1.2416) should limit downside. A sustained breach below this level would abort and signal top has been formed, risk further fall to 1.2150-55 (61.8% Fibonacci retracement) first.
 

About the Author

Candlesticks Intraday Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
1st Update: 0630 - 0700; 2nd Update: 0930 - 1000; 3rd Update: 1230 - 1300; 4th Update: 1500 - 1530
Pairs Covered: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, USD/CHF

Elliott Wave Daily Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
AUD/USD, EUR/JPY: 0800 - 0830; EUR/GBP, USD/CAD: 1430 - 1500 GMT

Latest in Candlesticks Intraday Trades

Advanced Candlesticks and Ichimoku Strategies for Forex Trading

For the first time, our Action Forex analysts are revealing the strategies they use in formulating the trading ideas in our popular Candlesticks and Ichimoku Analysis section. These strategies are presented in our newly released ebook "Advanced Candlesticks and Ichimoku Strategies for Forex Trading." Don't miss this opportunity in learning these techniques that professional traders use. Download both Part I and Part II NOW!
Facebook MySpace Twitter Digg Delicious Google Bookmarks 

Trade Ideas

Candlesticks Trades
Elliott Wave Trades

Forex Brokers
Home | Advertising | About Us | Contact Us | Newsletter | Risk Warning | Privacy Policy | Disclaimers | Site Map | RSS | Search
 ActionForex.com © 2017 All rights reserved.