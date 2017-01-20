|
Candlesticks and Ichimoku Intraday |
Written by Action Forex |
Jan 20 17 16:04 GMT
|
GBP/USD - 1.2325
Most recent candlesticks pattern : N/A
Trend : Near term up
Tenkan-Sen level : 1.2310
Kijun-Sen level : 1.2317
Ichimoku cloud top : 1.2300
Ichimoku cloud bottom : 1.2286
Original strategy :
Buy at 1.2205, Target: 1.2340, Stop: 1.2170
Position : -
Target : -
Stop : -
New strategy :
Buy at 1.2205, Target: 1.2340, Stop: 1.2170
Position : -
Target : -
Stop : -
Cable met resistance at 1.2372 earlier today and has retreated, retaining our view that further consolidation below indicated resistance at 1.2416 would be seen and another test of 1.2253 support is likely, break there would bring stronger retracement of the rise from 1.1986 to 1.2220-25 but reckon 1.2200-05 (50% Fibonacci retracement of 1.1986-1.2416) would limit downside and bring another rise later, above 1.2372 would suggest the pullback from 1.2416 has ended, bring retest of 1.2416, then towards previous resistance at 1.2433.
In view of this, we are looking to buy cable on next corrective fall as 1.2200-05 (50% Fibonacci retracement of 1.1986-1.2416) should limit downside. A sustained breach below this level would abort and signal top has been formed, risk further fall to 1.2150-55 (61.8% Fibonacci retracement) first.
About the Author
Candlesticks Intraday Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
1st Update: 0630 - 0700; 2nd Update: 0930 - 1000; 3rd Update: 1230 - 1300; 4th Update: 1500 - 1530
Pairs Covered: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, USD/CHF
Elliott Wave Daily Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
AUD/USD, EUR/JPY: 0800 - 0830; EUR/GBP, USD/CAD: 1430 - 1500 GMT