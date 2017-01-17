ActionForex.com
Trade Idea Wrap-up: GBP/USD - Buy at 1.2260 Print E-mail
Candlesticks and Ichimoku Intraday | Written by Action Forex | Jan 17 17 16:18 GMT
GBP/USD - 1.2369


Most recent candlesticks pattern   : N/A

Trend                                 : Near term up


Tenkan-Sen level                 : 1.2356

Kijun-Sen level                    : 1.2208

Ichimoku cloud top              : 1.2146

Ichimoku cloud bottom        : 1.2071


Original strategy :

Buy at 1.2240, Target: 1.2370, Stop: 1.2205

Position : -

Target :  -

Stop : -


New strategy  :

Buy at 1.2260, Target: 1.2400, Stop: 1.2225

Position : -

Target :  -

Stop : -


Cable's intra-day rise has gathered momentum and broke above resistance at 1.2233 as well as 1.2317, signaling a temporary low has been formed at 1.1986, hence consolidation with mild upside bias is seen for further gain to 1.2400, then towards previous resistance at 1.2433, however, a firm break above this level is needed to retain bullishness and signal recent selloff has indeed ended, extend headway to 1.2470-80. 

In view of this, we are looking to buy cable on dips as the Tenkan-Sen (now at 1.2256) should limit downside. A drop below previous resistance at 1.2233 (now support) would defer and risk test of the Kijun-Sen (now at 1.2208) but break there is needed to signal an intra-day top is formed.
 

Candlesticks Intraday Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
1st Update: 0630 - 0700; 2nd Update: 0930 - 1000; 3rd Update: 1230 - 1300; 4th Update: 1500 - 1530
Pairs Covered: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, USD/CHF

Elliott Wave Daily Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
AUD/USD, EUR/JPY: 0800 - 0830; EUR/GBP, USD/CAD: 1430 - 1500 GMT

