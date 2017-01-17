<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> GBP/USD - 1.2369





Most recent candlesticks pattern : N/A



Trend : Near term up





Tenkan-Sen level : 1.2356



Kijun-Sen level : 1.2208



Ichimoku cloud top : 1.2146



Ichimoku cloud bottom : 1.2071





Original strategy :



Buy at 1.2240, Target: 1.2370, Stop: 1.2205



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





New strategy :



Buy at 1.2260, Target: 1.2400, Stop: 1.2225



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





Cable's intra-day rise has gathered momentum and broke above resistance at 1.2233 as well as 1.2317, signaling a temporary low has been formed at 1.1986, hence consolidation with mild upside bias is seen for further gain to 1.2400, then towards previous resistance at 1.2433, however, a firm break above this level is needed to retain bullishness and signal recent selloff has indeed ended, extend headway to 1.2470-80.



In view of this, we are looking to buy cable on dips as the Tenkan-Sen (now at 1.2256) should limit downside. A drop below previous resistance at 1.2233 (now support) would defer and risk test of the Kijun-Sen (now at 1.2208) but break there is needed to signal an intra-day top is formed.