Jan 17 17 16:18 GMT
GBP/USD - 1.2369
Most recent candlesticks pattern : N/A
Trend : Near term up
Tenkan-Sen level : 1.2356
Kijun-Sen level : 1.2208
Ichimoku cloud top : 1.2146
Ichimoku cloud bottom : 1.2071
Original strategy :
Buy at 1.2240, Target: 1.2370, Stop: 1.2205
Position : -
Target : -
Stop : -
New strategy :
Buy at 1.2260, Target: 1.2400, Stop: 1.2225
Position : -
Target : -
Stop : -
Cable's intra-day rise has gathered momentum and broke above resistance at 1.2233 as well as 1.2317, signaling a temporary low has been formed at 1.1986, hence consolidation with mild upside bias is seen for further gain to 1.2400, then towards previous resistance at 1.2433, however, a firm break above this level is needed to retain bullishness and signal recent selloff has indeed ended, extend headway to 1.2470-80.
In view of this, we are looking to buy cable on dips as the Tenkan-Sen (now at 1.2256) should limit downside. A drop below previous resistance at 1.2233 (now support) would defer and risk test of the Kijun-Sen (now at 1.2208) but break there is needed to signal an intra-day top is formed.
