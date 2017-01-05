|
GBP/USD - 1.2397
Most recent candlesticks pattern : N/A
Trend : Near term up
Tenkan-Sen level : 1.2335
Kijun-Sen level : 1.2334
Ichimoku cloud top : 1.2265
Ichimoku cloud bottom : 1.2258
Original strategy :
Sold at 1.2330, stopped at 1.2365
Position : - Short at 1.2330
Target : -
Stop : - 1.2365
New strategy :
Buy at 1.2325, Target: 1.2425, Stop: 1.2290
Position : -
Target : -
Stop : -
Cable has rallied on dollar's broad-based selloff and current breach of previous resistance at 1.2388 signals a temporary low has been formed at 1.2199 earlier this week and consolidation with upside bias is seen for retracement of recent decline, hence further gain to 1.2440-50 and later 1.2485-90 (50% Fibonacci retracement of 1.2775-1.2199) would be seen, however, near term overbought condition should limit upside to previous resistance at 1.2510, risk from there is seen for a retreat later.
In view of this, we are looking to buy cable on pullback as 1.2320-30 should limit downside. Only below 1.2275-80 would abort and signal top is formed instead, risk weakness to 1.2255-60 first but reckon 1.2220-25 would contain downside, bring another rebound.
