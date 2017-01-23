|
GBP/USD - 1.2465
Most recent candlesticks pattern : N/A
Trend : Near term up
Tenkan-Sen level : 1.2453
Kijun-Sen level : 1.2393
Ichimoku cloud top : 1.2315
Ichimoku cloud bottom : 1.2313
Original strategy :
Buy at 1.2375, Target: 1.2475, Stop: 1.2340
Position : -
Target : -
Stop : -
New strategy :
Buy at 1.2375, Target: 1.2475, Stop: 1.2340
Position : -
Target : -
Stop : -
Cable has rallied after finding renewed buying interest at 1.2261 on Friday and broke above last week's high at 1.2416 as well as previous resistance at 1.2433, adding credence to our bullish view for resumption of the rise from 1.1986 low, hence upside bias remains for further gain to 1.2500, however, overbought condition should prevent sharp move beyond 1.2515-20 (61.8% projection of 1.1998-1.2416 measuring from 1.2253) and reckon 1.2550-60 would hold from here.
In view of this, we are looking to buy cable on pullback as previous resistance at 1.2372 (now support) should limit downside and bring another upmove. Below 1.2350 would defer and risk correction to the Ichimoku cloud (now at 1.2313-15) which is likely to hold from here.
