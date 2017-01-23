<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> GBP/USD - 1.2465





Most recent candlesticks pattern : N/A



Trend : Near term up





Tenkan-Sen level : 1.2453



Kijun-Sen level : 1.2393



Ichimoku cloud top : 1.2315



Ichimoku cloud bottom : 1.2313





Original strategy :



Buy at 1.2375, Target: 1.2475, Stop: 1.2340



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





New strategy :



Buy at 1.2375, Target: 1.2475, Stop: 1.2340



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





Cable has rallied after finding renewed buying interest at 1.2261 on Friday and broke above last week's high at 1.2416 as well as previous resistance at 1.2433, adding credence to our bullish view for resumption of the rise from 1.1986 low, hence upside bias remains for further gain to 1.2500, however, overbought condition should prevent sharp move beyond 1.2515-20 (61.8% projection of 1.1998-1.2416 measuring from 1.2253) and reckon 1.2550-60 would hold from here.



In view of this, we are looking to buy cable on pullback as previous resistance at 1.2372 (now support) should limit downside and bring another upmove. Below 1.2350 would defer and risk correction to the Ichimoku cloud (now at 1.2313-15) which is likely to hold from here.