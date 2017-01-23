ActionForex.com
Trade Idea Wrap-up: GBP/USD - Buy at 1.2375 Print E-mail
Candlesticks and Ichimoku Intraday | Written by Action Forex | Jan 23 17 15:47 GMT
GBP/USD - 1.2465


Most recent candlesticks pattern   : N/A

Trend                                 : Near term up


Tenkan-Sen level                 : 1.2453

Kijun-Sen level                    : 1.2393

Ichimoku cloud top              : 1.2315

Ichimoku cloud bottom        : 1.2313


Original strategy :

Buy at 1.2375, Target: 1.2475, Stop: 1.2340

Position : -

Target :  -

Stop : -


New strategy  :

Buy at 1.2375, Target: 1.2475, Stop: 1.2340

Position : -

Target :  -

Stop : -


Cable has rallied after finding renewed buying interest at 1.2261 on Friday and broke above last week's high at 1.2416 as well as previous resistance at 1.2433, adding credence to our bullish view for resumption of the rise from 1.1986 low, hence upside bias remains for further gain to 1.2500, however, overbought condition should prevent sharp move beyond 1.2515-20 (61.8% projection of 1.1998-1.2416 measuring from 1.2253) and reckon 1.2550-60 would hold from here.

In view of this, we are looking to buy cable on pullback as previous resistance at 1.2372 (now support) should limit downside and bring another upmove. Below 1.2350 would defer and risk correction to the Ichimoku cloud (now at 1.2313-15) which is likely to hold from here.
 

