GBP/USD - 1.2456
Most recent candlesticks pattern : N/A
Trend : Near term down
Tenkan-Sen level : 1.2480
Kijun-Sen level : 1.2505
Ichimoku cloud top : 1.2536
Ichimoku cloud bottom : 1.2467
Original strategy :
Buy at 1.2405, Target: 1.2520, Stop: 1.2370
Position : -
Target : -
Stop : -
New strategy :
Buy at 1.2405, Target: 1.2520, Stop: 1.2370
Position : -
Target : -
Stop : -
As cable has slipped after retreating from 1.2582 (yesterday’s high), retaining our view that consolidation below this level would be seen and near term downside risk remains for weakness to 1.2435-40 (61.8% Fibonacci retracement of 1.2347-1.2582), however, reckon downside would be limited to 1.2400-05 and bring another rise later, above 1.2520-25 would suggest the retreat from 1.2582 has ended, bring further gain to 1.2550, then retest of said resistance at 1.2582 which is likely to hold from here.
In view of this, would be prudent to buy cable on further subsequent pullback as 1.2400-05 should limit downside. Below 1.2370 would abort and signal the rebound from 1.2347 has ended instead, bring retest of 1.2347 support first.
