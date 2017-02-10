ActionForex.com
Feb 10 15:39 GMT

Trade Idea Wrap-up: GBP/USD - Buy at 1.2405 Print E-mail
Candlesticks and Ichimoku Intraday | Written by Action Forex | Feb 10 17 15:03 GMT
GBP/USD - 1.2456


Most recent candlesticks pattern   : N/A

Trend                                 : Near term down


Tenkan-Sen level                 : 1.2480

Kijun-Sen level                    : 1.2505

Ichimoku cloud top              : 1.2536

Ichimoku cloud bottom        : 1.2467


Original strategy :

Buy at 1.2405, Target: 1.2520, Stop: 1.2370

Position : -

Target :  -

Stop : -


New strategy  :

Buy at 1.2405, Target: 1.2520, Stop: 1.2370

Position : -

Target :  -

Stop : -


As cable has slipped after retreating from 1.2582 (yesterday’s high), retaining our view that consolidation below this level would be seen and near term downside risk remains for weakness to 1.2435-40 (61.8% Fibonacci retracement of 1.2347-1.2582), however, reckon downside would be limited to 1.2400-05 and bring another rise later, above 1.2520-25 would suggest the retreat from 1.2582 has ended, bring further gain to 1.2550, then retest of said resistance at 1.2582 which is likely to hold from here.

In view of this, would be prudent to buy cable on further subsequent pullback as 1.2400-05 should limit downside. Below 1.2370 would abort and signal the rebound from 1.2347 has ended instead, bring retest of 1.2347 support first.
 

