Feb 08 17 16:19 GMT
GBP/USD - 1.2538
Most recent candlesticks pattern : N/A
Trend : Near term down
Tenkan-Sen level : 1.2498
Kijun-Sen level : 1.2447
Ichimoku cloud top : 1.2483
Ichimoku cloud bottom : 1.2463
Original strategy :
Bought at 1.2480, stopped at 1.2450
Position : - Long at 1.2480
Target : -
Stop : - 1.2450
New strategy :
Buy at 1.2490, Target: 1.2590, Stop: 1.2455
Position : -
Target : -
Stop : -
As cable has maintained a firm undertone after staging a strong rebound from 1.2347, suggesting the fall from 1.2706 has ended there and consolidation with upside bias is seen for this bounce to extend further gain to 1.2575-80 but near term overbought condition should limit upside to 1.2600 and reckon 1.2615-20 would hold from here.
In view of this, would not chase this rise here and would be prudent to buy cable on pullback as 1.2485-90 should limit downside and bring another rise. Below the Kijun-Sen (now at 1.2460 would defer and risk weakness to 1.2435-40, however, reckon the lower Kumo (now at 1.2412) would contain weakness and bring another rebound later.
