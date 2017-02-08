<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> GBP/USD - 1.2538





Most recent candlesticks pattern : N/A



Trend : Near term down





Tenkan-Sen level : 1.2498



Kijun-Sen level : 1.2447



Ichimoku cloud top : 1.2483



Ichimoku cloud bottom : 1.2463





Original strategy :



Bought at 1.2480, stopped at 1.2450



Position : - Long at 1.2480



Target : -



Stop : - 1.2450





New strategy :



Buy at 1.2490, Target: 1.2590, Stop: 1.2455



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





As cable has maintained a firm undertone after staging a strong rebound from 1.2347, suggesting the fall from 1.2706 has ended there and consolidation with upside bias is seen for this bounce to extend further gain to 1.2575-80 but near term overbought condition should limit upside to 1.2600 and reckon 1.2615-20 would hold from here.



In view of this, would not chase this rise here and would be prudent to buy cable on pullback as 1.2485-90 should limit downside and bring another rise. Below the Kijun-Sen (now at 1.2460 would defer and risk weakness to 1.2435-40, however, reckon the lower Kumo (now at 1.2412) would contain weakness and bring another rebound later.