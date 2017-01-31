ActionForex.com
Trade Idea Wrap-up: GBP/USD - Buy at 1.2515 Print E-mail
Candlesticks and Ichimoku Intraday | Written by Action Forex | Jan 31 17 16:05 GMT
GBP/USD - 1.2581


Most recent candlesticks pattern   : N/A

Trend                                 : Near term up


Tenkan-Sen level                 : 1.2499

Kijun-Sen level                    : 1.2499

Ichimoku cloud top              : 1.2559

Ichimoku cloud bottom        : 1.2540


Original strategy :

Exit short entered at 1.2465,

Position : - Short at 1.2465

Target :  -

Stop : -


New strategy  :

Buy at 1.2515, Target: 1.2645, Stop: 1.24800

Position : -

Target :  -

Stop : -


Although cable fell briefly to 1.2412, the subsequent stronger-than-expected rebound together with the breach of resistance at 1.2519 (now support) suggest low has been formed there and consolidation with upside bias is seen for test of 1.2601 resistance, however, break there is needed to signal the correction from last week's high at 1.2674 has ended, bring further gain to 1.2645-50 but said resistance at 1.2674 should hold from here.

In view of this, we are looking to buy cable on pullback as said previous resistance at 1.2519 should limit downside, bring another rise. Below the Kijun-Sen (now at 1.2502) would defer and risk weakness to 1.2465-70, however, sterling should stay above said support at 1.2412, bring another rebound later.
 

