Most recent candlesticks pattern : N/A



Trend : Near term up





Tenkan-Sen level : 1.2554



Kijun-Sen level : 1.2537



Ichimoku cloud top : 1.2480



Ichimoku cloud bottom : 1.2404





Original strategy :



Buy at 1.2520, Target: 1.2625, Stop: 1.2485



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





New strategy :



Buy at 1.2520, Target: 1.2625, Stop: 1.2485



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





As cable has surged again after breaking indicated resistance at 1.2546, adding credence to our bullish view that recent rise from 1.1986 low is still in progress and may extend further gain to 1.2635-45, however, loss of upward momentum should prevent sharp move beyond 1.2650-60, risk from there has increased for a retreat to take place later.



In view of this, would not chase this rise here and we are looking to buy cable on pullback as previous resistance at 1.2546 should turn into support and bring another rise. Below support at 1.2491 would abort and signal top is formed instead.