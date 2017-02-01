<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> GBP/USD - 1.2637





Most recent candlesticks pattern : N/A



Trend : Near term up





Tenkan-Sen level : 1.2602



Kijun-Sen level : 1.2570



Ichimoku cloud top : 1.2507



Ichimoku cloud bottom : 1.2470





Original strategy :



Buy at 1.2550, Target: 1.2670, Stop: 1.2515



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





New strategy :



Buy at 1.2550, Target: 1.2670, Stop: 1.2515



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





As cable has surged again after brief pullback to 1.2543, suggesting the rise from 1.2412 (yesterday's low) is still in progress and may extend further gain to 1.2650, however, break of last week's high at 1.2674 is needed to signal recent upmove from 1.1986 low has resumed and extend headway to 1.2700-10 later.



In view of this, we are looking to buy cable on pullback but at a higher level as said support at 1.2543 should contain downside. Below previous resistance at 1.2519 (now support) would abort and suggests an intra-day top is formed instead, risk weakness to 1.2490-00 first.