ActionForex.com
Feb 01 16:55 GMT

Sponsors

Forex Expos
Trade Idea Wrap-up: GBP/USD - Buy at 1.2550 Print E-mail
Candlesticks and Ichimoku Intraday | Written by Action Forex | Feb 01 17 15:33 GMT
GBP/USD - 1.2637


Most recent candlesticks pattern   : N/A

Trend                                 : Near term up


Tenkan-Sen level                 : 1.2602

Kijun-Sen level                    : 1.2570

Ichimoku cloud top              : 1.2507

Ichimoku cloud bottom        : 1.2470


Original strategy :

Buy at 1.2550, Target: 1.2670, Stop: 1.2515

Position : -

Target :  -

Stop : -


New strategy  :

Buy at 1.2550, Target: 1.2670, Stop: 1.2515

Position : -

Target :  -

Stop : -


As cable has surged again after brief pullback to 1.2543, suggesting the rise from 1.2412 (yesterday's low) is still in progress and may extend further gain to 1.2650, however, break of last week's high at 1.2674 is needed to signal recent upmove from 1.1986 low has resumed and extend headway to 1.2700-10 later.

In view of this, we are looking to buy cable on pullback but at a higher level as said support at 1.2543 should contain downside. Below previous resistance at 1.2519 (now support) would abort and suggests an intra-day top is formed instead, risk weakness to 1.2490-00 first.
 

About the Author

Candlesticks Intraday Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
1st Update: 0630 - 0700; 2nd Update: 0930 - 1000; 3rd Update: 1230 - 1300; 4th Update: 1500 - 1530
Pairs Covered: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, USD/CHF

Elliott Wave Daily Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
AUD/USD, EUR/JPY: 0800 - 0830; EUR/GBP, USD/CAD: 1430 - 1500 GMT

Latest in Candlesticks Intraday Trades

Advanced Candlesticks and Ichimoku Strategies for Forex Trading

For the first time, our Action Forex analysts are revealing the strategies they use in formulating the trading ideas in our popular Candlesticks and Ichimoku Analysis section. These strategies are presented in our newly released ebook "Advanced Candlesticks and Ichimoku Strategies for Forex Trading." Don't miss this opportunity in learning these techniques that professional traders use. Download both Part I and Part II NOW!
Facebook MySpace Twitter Digg Delicious Google Bookmarks 

Trade Ideas

Candlesticks Trades
Elliott Wave Trades

Forex Brokers
Home | Advertising | About Us | Contact Us | Newsletter | Risk Warning | Privacy Policy | Disclaimers | Site Map | RSS | Search
 ActionForex.com © 2017 All rights reserved.