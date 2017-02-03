<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> GBP/USD - 1.2512





Most recent candlesticks pattern : N/A



Trend : Near term down





Tenkan-Sen level : 1.2499



Kijun-Sen level : 1.2512



Ichimoku cloud top : 1.2622



Ichimoku cloud bottom : 1.2566





New strategy :



Hold long entered at 1.2480, Target: 1.2580, Stop: 1.2450



Position : - Long at 1.2480



Target : - 1.2580



Stop : - 1.2450





Although cable fell marginally to 1.2460, loss of near term downward momentum should prevent sharp fall from here and dollar’s retreat elsewhere may bring another rebound, above 1.2538-40 would suggest an intra-day low is formed, bring test of the Kijun-Sen (now at 1.2580), break there would provide confirmation, then further subsequent fall to 1.2600 would follow but reckon previous support at 1.2614 would limit upside.



In view of this, we are holding on to our long position entered at 1.2480 and one should take profit on such rebound. Below 1.2455-60 would extend the fall from 1.2706 top to 1.2440 and later towards previous support at 1.2412 which is likely to hold on first testing.