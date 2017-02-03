|
Candlesticks and Ichimoku Intraday |
Written by Action Forex |
Feb 03 17 16:01 GMT
|
GBP/USD - 1.2512
Most recent candlesticks pattern : N/A
Trend : Near term down
Tenkan-Sen level : 1.2499
Kijun-Sen level : 1.2512
Ichimoku cloud top : 1.2622
Ichimoku cloud bottom : 1.2566
Original strategy :
Bought at 1.2480, Target: 1.2580, Stop: 1.2450
Position : - Long at 1.2480
Target : - 1.2580
Stop : - 1.2450
New strategy :
Hold long entered at 1.2480, Target: 1.2580, Stop: 1.2450
Position : - Long at 1.2480
Target : - 1.2580
Stop : - 1.2450
Although cable fell marginally to 1.2460, loss of near term downward momentum should prevent sharp fall from here and dollar’s retreat elsewhere may bring another rebound, above 1.2538-40 would suggest an intra-day low is formed, bring test of the Kijun-Sen (now at 1.2580), break there would provide confirmation, then further subsequent fall to 1.2600 would follow but reckon previous support at 1.2614 would limit upside.
In view of this, we are holding on to our long position entered at 1.2480 and one should take profit on such rebound. Below 1.2455-60 would extend the fall from 1.2706 top to 1.2440 and later towards previous support at 1.2412 which is likely to hold on first testing.
