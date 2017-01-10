|
Jan 10 17 15:48 GMT
GBP/USD - 1.2154
Most recent candlesticks pattern : N/A
Trend : Near term down
Tenkan-Sen level : 1.2143
Kijun-Sen level : 1.2144
Ichimoku cloud top : 1.2279
Ichimoku cloud bottom : 1.2218
Original strategy :
Sell at 1.2270, Target: 1.2130, Stop: 1.2305
Position : -
Target : -
Stop : -
New strategy :
Sell at 1.2270, Target: 1.2130, Stop: 1.2305
Position : -
Target : -
Stop : -
As cable has recovered after intra-day brief fall to 1.2107, suggesting consolidation above this level would be seen and corrective bounce to 1.2200 and later 1.2240-50 cannot be ruled out, however, reckon upside would be limited to 1.2271 resistance and bring another decline later, below said support at 1.2107 would signal recent decline is still in progress and may extend weakness towards 1.2077-82 (61.8% projection of 1.2775-1.2199 measuring from 1.2433 and previous support) which is likely to hold on first testing.
In view of this, would not chase this fall here and would be prudent to sell cable on recovery as said resistance at 1.2271 should limit upside. A firm break above the upper Kumo (now at 1.2279) would abort and signal a temporary low is formed instead, risk rebound to 1.2300 first.
