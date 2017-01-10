ActionForex.com
Jan 10 16:55 GMT

Sponsors

Forex Expos
Trade Idea Wrap-up: GBP/USD - Sell at 1.2270 Print E-mail
Candlesticks and Ichimoku Intraday | Written by Action Forex | Jan 10 17 15:48 GMT
GBP/USD - 1.2154


Most recent candlesticks pattern   : N/A

Trend                                 : Near term down


Tenkan-Sen level                 : 1.2143

Kijun-Sen level                    : 1.2144

Ichimoku cloud top              : 1.2279

Ichimoku cloud bottom        : 1.2218


Original strategy :

Sell at 1.2270, Target: 1.2130, Stop: 1.2305

Position : -

Target :  -

Stop : -


New strategy  :

Sell at 1.2270, Target: 1.2130, Stop: 1.2305

Position : -

Target :  -

Stop : -


As cable has recovered after intra-day brief fall to 1.2107, suggesting consolidation above this level would be seen and corrective bounce to 1.2200 and later 1.2240-50 cannot be ruled out, however, reckon upside would be limited to 1.2271 resistance and bring another decline later, below said support at 1.2107 would signal recent decline is still in progress and may extend weakness towards 1.2077-82 (61.8% projection of 1.2775-1.2199 measuring from 1.2433 and previous support) which is likely to hold on first testing.

In view of this, would not chase this fall here and would be prudent to sell cable on recovery as said resistance at 1.2271 should limit upside. A firm break above the upper Kumo (now at 1.2279) would abort and signal a temporary low is formed instead, risk rebound to 1.2300 first.
 

About the Author

Candlesticks Intraday Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
1st Update: 0630 - 0700; 2nd Update: 0930 - 1000; 3rd Update: 1230 - 1300; 4th Update: 1500 - 1530
Pairs Covered: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, USD/CHF

Elliott Wave Daily Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
AUD/USD, EUR/JPY: 0800 - 0830; EUR/GBP, USD/CAD: 1430 - 1500 GMT

Latest in Candlesticks Intraday Trades

Advanced Candlesticks and Ichimoku Strategies for Forex Trading

For the first time, our Action Forex analysts are revealing the strategies they use in formulating the trading ideas in our popular Candlesticks and Ichimoku Analysis section. These strategies are presented in our newly released ebook "Advanced Candlesticks and Ichimoku Strategies for Forex Trading." Don't miss this opportunity in learning these techniques that professional traders use. Download both Part I and Part II NOW!
Facebook MySpace Twitter Digg Delicious Google Bookmarks 

Trade Ideas

Candlesticks Trades
Elliott Wave Trades

Forex Brokers
Home | Advertising | About Us | Contact Us | Newsletter | Risk Warning | Privacy Policy | Disclaimers | Site Map | RSS | Search
 ActionForex.com © 2017 All rights reserved.