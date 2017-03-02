<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> GBP/USD - 1.2286





Most recent candlesticks pattern : N/A



Trend : Near term down





Tenkan-Sen level : 1.2284



Kijun-Sen level : 1.2294



Ichimoku cloud top : 1.2384



Ichimoku cloud bottom : 1.2359





Original strategy :



Sell at 1.2350, Target: 1.2250, Stop: 1.2385



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





New strategy :



Sell at 1.2350, Target: 1.2250, Stop: 1.2385



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





As cable has remained under pressure after yesterday’s breach of previous support at 1.2347 (now resistance), suggesting the decline from 1.2706 top is still in progress and may extend further weakness to previous support at 1.2251, however, near term oversold condition should prevent sharp fall below 1.2200-10 and reckon 1.2170-75 would hold from here, risk from there is seen for a rebound later.



In view of this, would not chase this fall here and would be prudent to sell cable on subsequent rebound as 1.2347 (previous support now resistance) should limit upside and price should falter well below 1.2383 (another previous support), cable shall head south again from there.