<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> GBP/USD - 1.2245





Most recent candlesticks pattern : N/A



Trend : Near term down





Tenkan-Sen level : 1.2243



Kijun-Sen level : 1.2252



Ichimoku cloud top : 1.2365



Ichimoku cloud bottom : 1.2289





Original strategy :



Sell at 1.2350, Target: 1.2250, Stop: 1.2385



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





New strategy :



Sell at 1.2350, Target: 1.2250, Stop: 1.2385



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





As cable has remained under pressure after this week’s drop below previous support at 1.2347 (now resistance), adding credence to our view that the decline from 1.2706 top is still in progress and may extend further weakness to 1.2200, however, near term oversold condition should prevent sharp fall below 1.2170-75 and reckon 1.2150 would hold from here, risk from there is seen for a rebound later.



In view of this, would not chase this fall here and would be prudent to sell cable on subsequent rebound as 1.2320-25 should limit upside. Only above 1.2347 (previous support now resistance) would abort and suggest low is possibly formed, bring a stronger rebound to 1.2383 (another previous support) later.