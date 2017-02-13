ActionForex.com
Trade Idea Wrap-up: GBP/USD - Sell at 1.2515 Print E-mail
Candlesticks and Ichimoku Intraday | Written by Action Forex | Feb 13 17 15:37 GMT
GBP/USD - 1.2492


Most recent candlesticks pattern   : N/A

Trend                                 : Near term down


Tenkan-Sen level                 : 1.2515

Kijun-Sen level                    : 1.2495

Ichimoku cloud top              : 1.2511

Ichimoku cloud bottom        : 1.2495


New strategy  :

Sell at 1.2515, Target: 1.2415, Stop: 1.2545

Position : -

Target :  -

Stop : -


As cable has retreated after meeting resistance at 1.2540, suggesting consolidation below this level would be seen and as long as said resistance holds, mild downside bias remains for weakness to 1.2470 but break of said Friday’s low at 1.2440 is needed to retain bearishness and suggest the rebound from 1.2347 has ended, bring further fall to 1.2400-05 and possibly towards 1.2370.

In view of this, we are looking to sell cable on recovery as 1.2515-20 should limit upside. Above said resistance at 1.2540 would abort and suggest the retreat from 1.2582 has ended instead, bring another rise to this last week’s high. Only a break of 1.2582 would shift risk back to upside and signal the rise from 1.2347 is still in progress for gain to 1.2600-10 but as broad outlook remains consolidative, reckon upside would be limited and price should falter below 1.2640-50, bring retreat later.
 

