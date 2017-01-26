<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> GBP/USD - 1.2582





Most recent candlesticks pattern : N/A



Trend : Near term up





Tenkan-Sen level : 1.2615



Kijun-Sen level : 1.2612



Ichimoku cloud top : 1.2531



Ichimoku cloud bottom : 1.2513





Original strategy :



Sell at 1.2650, Target: 1.2550, Stop: 1.2680



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





New strategy :



Sell at 1.2650, Target: 1.2550, Stop: 1.2680



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





Although cable edged higher to 1.2674, the subsequent retreat suggests consolidation below this level would be seen and test of the Kijun-Sen (now at 1.2584) cannot be ruled out, however, break of 1.2546-50 support is needed to signal a temporary top is formed, bring retracement of recent upmove to 1.2520 and then 1.2500.



In view of this, we are looking to sell cable on recovery . Above said resistance at 1.2674 would signal recent upmove from 1.1986 low is still in progress and extend further gain towards 1.2710-15 (100% projection of 1.2261-1.2546 measuring from 1.2419).