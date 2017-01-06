|
Candlesticks and Ichimoku Intraday |
Written by Action Forex |
Jan 06 17 15:46 GMT
|
GBP/USD - 1.2322
Most recent candlesticks pattern : N/A
Trend : Near term up
Tenkan-Sen level : 1.2349
Kijun-Sen level : 1.2368
Ichimoku cloud top : 1.2316
Ichimoku cloud bottom : 1.2281
New strategy :
Stand aside
Position : -
Target : -
Stop : -
Cable has fallen again after retreating from yesterday's high of 1.2433, suggesting near term downside risk remains for test of 1.2300, however, reckon downside would be limited to the lower Kumo (now at 1.2281) and support at 1.2270 should remain intact, bring further choppy trading later. Only a break of 1.2270 would suggest the rebound from 1.2199 has ended, bring further decline to 1.2240.
In view of this, would not chase this fall here and would be prudent to stand aside in the meantime. Above 1.2390-95 would revive bullishness and signal the retreat from 1.2433 has ended, bring retest of this level, break there would add credence to our view that a temporary low has been formed at 1.2199 earlier this week and extend gain to 1.2450 and later 1.2485-90 (50% Fibonacci retracement of 1.2775-1.2199)
