Jan 06

Trade Idea Wrap-up: GBP/USD - Stand aside
Candlesticks and Ichimoku Intraday | Jan 06 17
GBP/USD - 1.2322


Most recent candlesticks pattern   : N/A

Trend                                 : Near term up


Tenkan-Sen level                 : 1.2349

Kijun-Sen level                    : 1.2368

Ichimoku cloud top              : 1.2316

Ichimoku cloud bottom        : 1.2281


New strategy  :

Stand aside

Position : -

Target :  -

Stop : -


Cable has fallen again after retreating from yesterday's high of 1.2433, suggesting near term downside risk remains for test of 1.2300, however, reckon downside would be limited to the lower Kumo (now at 1.2281) and support at 1.2270 should remain intact, bring further choppy trading later. Only a break of 1.2270 would suggest the rebound from 1.2199 has ended, bring further decline to 1.2240.

In view of this, would not chase this fall here and would be prudent to stand aside in the meantime. Above 1.2390-95 would revive bullishness and signal the retreat from 1.2433 has ended, bring retest of this level, break there would add credence to our view that a temporary low has been formed at 1.2199 earlier this week and extend gain to 1.2450 and later 1.2485-90 (50% Fibonacci retracement of 1.2775-1.2199)
 

Candlesticks Intraday Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
1st Update: 0630 - 0700; 2nd Update: 0930 - 1000; 3rd Update: 1230 - 1300; 4th Update: 1500 - 1530
Pairs Covered: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, USD/CHF

Elliott Wave Daily Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
AUD/USD, EUR/JPY: 0800 - 0830; EUR/GBP, USD/CAD: 1430 - 1500 GMT

