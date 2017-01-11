<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> GBP/USD - 1.2069





Most recent candlesticks pattern : N/A



Trend : Near term down





Tenkan-Sen level : 1.2105



Kijun-Sen level : 1.2118



Ichimoku cloud top : 1.2248



Ichimoku cloud bottom : 1.2143





New strategy :



Stand aside



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





Although cable has fallen again after meeting renewed selling interest at 1.2198 and near term downside risk remains for recent decline to extend weakness to 1.2030-35 (50% projection of 1.2433-1.2107 measuring from 1.2198), loss of downward momentum should prevent sharp fall below there today and reckon previous chart support at 1.1995 would hold from here, risk from there has increased for a rebound to take place soon.



In view of this, would not chase this fall here and would be prudent to stand aside for now. Above the Kijun-Sen (now at 1.2118) would bring rebound to 1.2150 but break of the latter level is needed to suggest a temporary low is possibly formed, bring a stronger rebound towards resistance at 1.2198.