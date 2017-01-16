|
Candlesticks and Ichimoku Intraday |
Written by Action Forex |
Jan 16 17 16:21 GMT
|
GBP/USD - 1.2050
Most recent candlesticks pattern : N/A
Trend : Near term down
Tenkan-Sen level : 1.2052
Kijun-Sen level : 1.2106
Ichimoku cloud top : 1.2191
Ichimoku cloud bottom : 1.2178
New strategy :
Stand aside
Position : -
Target : -
Stop : -
Cable met resistance at 1.2233 and opened sharply lower earlier today, suggesting the fall from 1.2775 top is still in progress and may extend further weakness to 1.1970-75, then 1.1950, however, near term oversold condition should prevent sharp fall below 1.1900-10, risk from there has increased for a rebound later.
In view of this, would not chase this fall here and would be prudent to stand aside for now. Above the Kijun-Sen (now at 1.2106) would defer and risk a stronger recovery to 1.2150 but price should falter below the lower Kumo (now at 1.2178), bring another decline later.
