<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> GBP/USD - 1.2550





Most recent candlesticks pattern : N/A



Trend : Near term up





Tenkan-Sen level : 1.2622



Kijun-Sen level : 1.2622



Ichimoku cloud top : 1.2581



Ichimoku cloud bottom : 1.2536





New strategy :



Stand aside



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





Despite intra-day brief rise to 1.2706, the subsequent selloff adds credence to our view that top has possibly been formed there and consolidation with mild downside bias remains for weakness to the lower Kumo (now at 1.2532) but break there is needed to provide confirmation, bring further fall to 1.2500 and later towards 1.2470-75 which is likely to hold on first testing.



On the upside, whilst recovery to 1.2580-85 cannot be ruled out, reckon the Kijun-Sen (now at 1.2622) would limit upside and bring another decline later. Above 1.2650 would suggest the retreat from 1.2706 has ended, bring a stronger rebound to 1.2670-75 but said resistance at 1.2706 should remain intact. As near term outlook is mixed, would be prudent to stand aside for now.