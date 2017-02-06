|
Candlesticks and Ichimoku Intraday |
Written by Action Forex |
Feb 06 17 16:08 GMT
|
GBP/USD - 1.2445
Most recent candlesticks pattern : N/A
Trend : Near term down
Tenkan-Sen level : 1.2459
Kijun-Sen level : 1.2475
Ichimoku cloud top : 1.2583
Ichimoku cloud bottom : 1.2509
Original strategy :
Bought at 1.2480, stopped at 1.2450
Position : - Long at 1.2480
Target : -
Stop : - 1.2450
New strategy :
Stand aside
Position : -
Target : -
Stop : -
As cable has fallen again after brief recovery, suggesting recent decline is still in progress and may extend weakness to 1.2412 support, however, loss of near term downward momentum would prevent sharp fall below there and reckon downside would be limited to 1.2370-75 and 1.2350 should hold from here, bring rebound later.
In view of this, would not chase this fall here and would be prudent to stand aside in the meantime. Above 1.2490-00 would suggest an intra-day low is possibly formed, bring a stronger rebound to 1.2525-35 but break there is needed to add credence to this view, bring a stronger rebound to 1.2565-70 later.
About the Author
Candlesticks Intraday Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
1st Update: 0630 - 0700; 2nd Update: 0930 - 1000; 3rd Update: 1230 - 1300; 4th Update: 1500 - 1530
Pairs Covered: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, USD/CHF
Elliott Wave Daily Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
AUD/USD, EUR/JPY: 0800 - 0830; EUR/GBP, USD/CAD: 1430 - 1500 GMT