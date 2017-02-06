ActionForex.com
Feb 06 17:02 GMT

Trade Idea Wrap-up: GBP/USD - Stand aside Print E-mail
Candlesticks and Ichimoku Intraday | Written by Action Forex | Feb 06 17 16:08 GMT
GBP/USD - 1.2445


Most recent candlesticks pattern   : N/A

Trend                                 : Near term down


Tenkan-Sen level                 : 1.2459

Kijun-Sen level                    : 1.2475

Ichimoku cloud top              : 1.2583

Ichimoku cloud bottom        : 1.2509


Original strategy :

Bought at 1.2480, stopped at 1.2450

Position : - Long at 1.2480

Target :  -

Stop : - 1.2450


New strategy  :

Stand aside

Position : -

Target :  -

Stop : -


As cable has fallen again after brief recovery, suggesting recent decline is still in progress and may extend weakness to 1.2412 support, however, loss of near term downward momentum would prevent sharp fall below there and reckon downside would be limited to 1.2370-75 and 1.2350 should hold from here, bring rebound later.

In view of this, would not chase this fall here and would be prudent to stand aside in the meantime. Above 1.2490-00 would suggest an intra-day low is possibly formed, bring a stronger rebound to 1.2525-35 but break there is needed to add credence to this view, bring a stronger rebound to 1.2565-70 later.
 

About the Author

Candlesticks Intraday Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
1st Update: 0630 - 0700; 2nd Update: 0930 - 1000; 3rd Update: 1230 - 1300; 4th Update: 1500 - 1530
Pairs Covered: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, USD/CHF

Elliott Wave Daily Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
AUD/USD, EUR/JPY: 0800 - 0830; EUR/GBP, USD/CAD: 1430 - 1500 GMT

Latest in Candlesticks Intraday Trades

Advanced Candlesticks and Ichimoku Strategies for Forex Trading

For the first time, our Action Forex analysts are revealing the strategies they use in formulating the trading ideas in our popular Candlesticks and Ichimoku Analysis section. These strategies are presented in our newly released ebook "Advanced Candlesticks and Ichimoku Strategies for Forex Trading." Don't miss this opportunity in learning these techniques that professional traders use. Download both Part I and Part II NOW!
Trade Ideas

Candlesticks Trades
Elliott Wave Trades

