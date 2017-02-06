<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> GBP/USD - 1.2445





Most recent candlesticks pattern : N/A



Trend : Near term down





Tenkan-Sen level : 1.2459



Kijun-Sen level : 1.2475



Ichimoku cloud top : 1.2583



Ichimoku cloud bottom : 1.2509





Original strategy :



Bought at 1.2480, stopped at 1.2450



Position : - Long at 1.2480



Target : -



Stop : - 1.2450





New strategy :



Stand aside



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





As cable has fallen again after brief recovery, suggesting recent decline is still in progress and may extend weakness to 1.2412 support, however, loss of near term downward momentum would prevent sharp fall below there and reckon downside would be limited to 1.2370-75 and 1.2350 should hold from here, bring rebound later.



In view of this, would not chase this fall here and would be prudent to stand aside in the meantime. Above 1.2490-00 would suggest an intra-day low is possibly formed, bring a stronger rebound to 1.2525-35 but break there is needed to add credence to this view, bring a stronger rebound to 1.2565-70 later.