Most recent candlesticks pattern : N/A



Trend : Near term down





Tenkan-Sen level : 1.2397



Kijun-Sen level : 1.2417



Ichimoku cloud top : 1.2572



Ichimoku cloud bottom : 1.2478





New strategy :



Stand aside



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





Although cable has fallen again after brief recovery to 1.2487 and near term downside risk remains for recent decline to extend weakness towards 1.2330-40, loss of near term downward momentum would prevent sharp fall below 1.2300-10 and reckon downside would be limited to 1.2270-75, price should stay above 1.2250, bring rebound later.



In view of this, would not chase this fall here and would be prudent to stand aside in the meantime. Above 1.2400 would bring recovery to the Kijun-Sen (now at 1.2419) but reckon upside would be limited to 1.2450 and price should falter well below said resistance at 1.2487, bring another decline.