Most recent candlesticks pattern : N/A



Trend : Near term down





Tenkan-Sen level : 1.2425



Kijun-Sen level : 1.2435



Ichimoku cloud top : 1.2496



Ichimoku cloud bottom : 1.2495





Original strategy :



Sell at 1.2480, Target: 1.2380, Stop: 1.2515



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





New strategy :



Stand aside



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





Despite intra-day selloff to 1.2383, as cable found good support there and has staged a strong rebound, suggesting an intra-day low has been formed and consolidation with mild upside bias is seen for gain to 1.2490-00, break there would add credence to this view and suggest the retreat from 1.2582 has ended, then further choppy trading within recent established range would take place and subsequent gain to 1.2530 would follow but resistance at 1.2549 should hold on first testing.



On the downside, expect pullback to be limited to 1.2430-35 and 1.2400-10 should hold, bring another rebound later today or tomorrow. Only break of said support at 1.2383 would revive bearishness and signal decline from 1.2706 top has resumed for retest of last week’s low at 1.2347 first. As near term outlook has turned mixed, would be prudent to stand aside for now.