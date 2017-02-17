|
Feb 17 17 15:21 GMT
GBP/USD - 1.2426
Most recent candlesticks pattern : N/A
Trend : Near term down
Tenkan-Sen level : 1.2444
Kijun-Sen level : 1.2450
Ichimoku cloud top : 1.2473
Ichimoku cloud bottom : 1.2454
New strategy :
Stand aside
Position : -
Target : -
Stop : -
Cable’s intra-day selloff on active cross-selling in sterling suggests the rebound from 1.2383 has ended at 1.2524 and downside risk is seen for test of said support, however, break there is needed to retain bearishness and bring retest of 1.2347, once this level is penetrated, this would signal the fall from 1.2706 top has resumed and extend further weakness to 1.2300-10 later.
In view of this, would be prudent to stand aside for now. Above previous support at 1.2459 would bring recovery to 1.2485-90 but price should falter below said resistance at 1.2524 and bring further choppy trading later.
