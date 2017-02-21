<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> GBP/USD - 1.2458





Most recent candlesticks pattern : N/A



Trend : Near term down





Tenkan-Sen level : 1.2431



Kijun-Sen level : 1.2441



Ichimoku cloud top : 1.2454



Ichimoku cloud bottom : 1.2447





New strategy :



Stand aside



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





Despite intra-day fall to 1.2401, as cable has rebounded again after holding above indicated strong support at 1.2383-88, retaining our view that further choppy trading would take place and gain to said resistance at 1.2483 cannot be ruled out, above there would bring stronger recovery to 1.2505-10 but upside should be limited to resistance at 1.2524 and price should falter well below resistance at 1.2549, bring another retreat later.



On the downside, expect pullback to be limited to 1.2430-40 and 1.2400-05 should remain intact. Only a break of strong support at 1.2383-88 would revive bearishness and bring retest of 1.2347, once this level is penetrated, this would signal the fall from 1.2706 top has resumed and extend further decline to 1.2300-10 later.