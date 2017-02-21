|
Feb 21 17 16:04 GMT
GBP/USD - 1.2458
Most recent candlesticks pattern : N/A
Trend : Near term down
Tenkan-Sen level : 1.2431
Kijun-Sen level : 1.2441
Ichimoku cloud top : 1.2454
Ichimoku cloud bottom : 1.2447
New strategy :
Stand aside
Position : -
Target : -
Stop : -
Despite intra-day fall to 1.2401, as cable has rebounded again after holding above indicated strong support at 1.2383-88, retaining our view that further choppy trading would take place and gain to said resistance at 1.2483 cannot be ruled out, above there would bring stronger recovery to 1.2505-10 but upside should be limited to resistance at 1.2524 and price should falter well below resistance at 1.2549, bring another retreat later.
On the downside, expect pullback to be limited to 1.2430-40 and 1.2400-05 should remain intact. Only a break of strong support at 1.2383-88 would revive bearishness and bring retest of 1.2347, once this level is penetrated, this would signal the fall from 1.2706 top has resumed and extend further decline to 1.2300-10 later.
