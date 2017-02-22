ActionForex.com
Feb 22 17:26 GMT

Sponsors

Forex Expos
Trade Idea Wrap-up: GBP/USD - Stand aside Print E-mail
Candlesticks and Ichimoku Intraday | Written by Action Forex | Feb 22 17 15:54 GMT
GBP/USD - 1.2443


Most recent candlesticks pattern   : N/A

Trend                                 : Near term down


Tenkan-Sen level                 : 1.2464

Kijun-Sen level                    : 1.2458

Ichimoku cloud top              : 1.2442

Ichimoku cloud bottom        : 1.2436


New strategy  :

Stand aside

Position : -

Target :  -

Stop : -


As cable has retreated after meeting resistance at 1.2508, retaining our view that further consolidation within recent established range would be seen and although weakness to 1.2420 cannot be ruled out, reckon downside would be limited to 1.2400 and strong support at 1.2383-88 should hold, bring rebound later. Only a drop below said support at 1.2383-88 would revive bearishness and signal the fall from 1.2706 top has resumed for weakness to 1.2347 support first.

On the upside, expect recovery to be limited to 1.2480-85 and said intra-day resistance at 1.2508 should hold from here. A break of 1.2508 resistance would extend the rebound from 1.2388 to 1.2524 (another previous resistance) but price should falter below resistance at 1.2549, bring another retreat later. As near term outlook is still mixed, would be prudent to stand aside for now.
 

About the Author

Candlesticks Intraday Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
1st Update: 0630 - 0700; 2nd Update: 0930 - 1000; 3rd Update: 1230 - 1300; 4th Update: 1500 - 1530
Pairs Covered: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, USD/CHF

Elliott Wave Daily Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
AUD/USD, EUR/JPY: 0800 - 0830; EUR/GBP, USD/CAD: 1430 - 1500 GMT

Latest in Candlesticks Intraday Trades

Advanced Candlesticks and Ichimoku Strategies for Forex Trading

For the first time, our Action Forex analysts are revealing the strategies they use in formulating the trading ideas in our popular Candlesticks and Ichimoku Analysis section. These strategies are presented in our newly released ebook "Advanced Candlesticks and Ichimoku Strategies for Forex Trading." Don't miss this opportunity in learning these techniques that professional traders use. Download both Part I and Part II NOW!
Facebook MySpace Twitter Digg Delicious Google Bookmarks 

Trade Ideas

Candlesticks Trades
Elliott Wave Trades

Forex Brokers
Home | Advertising | About Us | Contact Us | Newsletter | Risk Warning | Privacy Policy | Disclaimers | Site Map | RSS | Search
 ActionForex.com © 2017 All rights reserved.