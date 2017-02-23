<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> GBP/USD - 1.2509





Most recent candlesticks pattern : N/A



Trend : Near term down





Tenkan-Sen level : 1.2475



Kijun-Sen level : 1.2470



Ichimoku cloud top : 1.2460



Ichimoku cloud bottom : 1.2455





New strategy :



Stand aside



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





As cable’s intra-day rebound has gathered momentum, suggesting a test of resistance at 1.2508 (yesterday’s high) is likely, however, reckon resistance at 1.2549 would cap upside and bring retreat later. Only above there would shift risk back to upside for the rebound from 1.2383 to extend further gain to previous resistance at 1.2582 which is likely to hold from here due to near term overbought condition.



On the downside, below 1.2450 would prolong consolidation and bring test of 1.2420 but break there is needed to signal intra-day top is formed, bring weakness towards strong support at 1.2383-88 which is likely to contain downside. Only a drop below said support at 1.2383-88 would revive bearishness and signal the fall from 1.2706 top has resumed for weakness to 1.2347 support first. As near term outlook is still mixed, would be prudent to stand aside for now.