Trade Idea Wrap-up: GBP/USD - Stand aside
Candlesticks and Ichimoku Intraday | Feb 23 17 15:14 GMT
GBP/USD - 1.2509


Most recent candlesticks pattern   : N/A

Trend                                 : Near term down


Tenkan-Sen level                 : 1.2475

Kijun-Sen level                    : 1.2470

Ichimoku cloud top              : 1.2460

Ichimoku cloud bottom        : 1.2455


New strategy  :

Stand aside

Position : -

Target :  -

Stop : -


As cable’s intra-day rebound has gathered momentum, suggesting a test of resistance at 1.2508 (yesterday’s high) is likely, however, reckon resistance at 1.2549 would cap upside and bring retreat later. Only above there would shift risk back to upside for the rebound from 1.2383 to extend further gain to previous resistance at 1.2582 which is likely to hold from here due to near term overbought condition.

On the downside, below 1.2450 would prolong consolidation and bring test of 1.2420 but break there is needed to signal intra-day top is formed, bring weakness towards strong support at 1.2383-88 which is likely to contain downside. Only a drop below said support at 1.2383-88 would revive bearishness and signal the fall from 1.2706 top has resumed for weakness to 1.2347 support first. As near term outlook is still mixed, would be prudent to stand aside for now.
 

