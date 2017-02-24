ActionForex.com
Feb 24 15:59 GMT

Trade Idea Wrap-up: GBP/USD - Stand aside Print E-mail
Candlesticks and Ichimoku Intraday | Written by Action Forex | Feb 24 17 15:35 GMT
GBP/USD - 1.2511


Most recent candlesticks pattern   : N/A

Trend                                 : Near term down


Tenkan-Sen level                 : 1.2532

Kijun-Sen level                    : 1.2534

Ichimoku cloud top              : 1.2466

Ichimoku cloud bottom        : 1.2455


New strategy  :

Stand aside

Position : -

Target :  -

Stop : -


As cable has retreated after rising marginally to 1.2570, suggesting top has possibly been formed there and consolidation with mild downside bias is seen for weakness to 1.2480 but break of 1.2450-55 is needed to add credence to this view and bring test of 1.2423 support, a sustained breach below this level would signal the rebound from 1.2383 has ended, bring further fall to 1.2401 support first.

On the upside, expect recovery to be limited to 1.2530-40 and said resistance at 1.2570 should remain intact, bring retreat later. Only break of 1.2570 would signal the erratic rise from 1.2383 is still in progress for test of previous resistance at 1.2582, however, as broad outlook remains consolidative upside should be limited to 1.2600-10 and price should falter below 1.2640-50. As near term outlook is mixed, would be prudent to stand aside in the meantime.
 

Candlesticks Intraday Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
1st Update: 0630 - 0700; 2nd Update: 0930 - 1000; 3rd Update: 1230 - 1300; 4th Update: 1500 - 1530
Pairs Covered: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, USD/CHF

Elliott Wave Daily Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
AUD/USD, EUR/JPY: 0800 - 0830; EUR/GBP, USD/CAD: 1430 - 1500 GMT

