<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> GBP/USD - 1.2511





Most recent candlesticks pattern : N/A



Trend : Near term down





Tenkan-Sen level : 1.2532



Kijun-Sen level : 1.2534



Ichimoku cloud top : 1.2466



Ichimoku cloud bottom : 1.2455





New strategy :



Stand aside



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





As cable has retreated after rising marginally to 1.2570, suggesting top has possibly been formed there and consolidation with mild downside bias is seen for weakness to 1.2480 but break of 1.2450-55 is needed to add credence to this view and bring test of 1.2423 support, a sustained breach below this level would signal the rebound from 1.2383 has ended, bring further fall to 1.2401 support first.



On the upside, expect recovery to be limited to 1.2530-40 and said resistance at 1.2570 should remain intact, bring retreat later. Only break of 1.2570 would signal the erratic rise from 1.2383 is still in progress for test of previous resistance at 1.2582, however, as broad outlook remains consolidative upside should be limited to 1.2600-10 and price should falter below 1.2640-50. As near term outlook is mixed, would be prudent to stand aside in the meantime.