GBP/USD - 1.2457
Most recent candlesticks pattern : N/A
Trend : Near term down
Tenkan-Sen level : 1.2435
Kijun-Sen level : 1.2443
Ichimoku cloud top : 1.2477
Ichimoku cloud bottom : 1.2441
New strategy :
Stand aside
Position : -
Target : -
Stop : -
Although cable has retreated after meeting resistance at 1.2479 and consolidation below this level would be seen and weakness to 1.2400 cannot be ruled out, below indicated strong support at 1.2383-84 is needed to suggest a possible downside break, then further weakness to previous support at 1.2347 would follow which is likely to hold on first testing.
On the upside, above said resistance at 1.2479 would signal the retreat from 1.2570 has ended and further choppy trading within early established range would be seen, hence upside risk is for gain to 1.2500 and then 1.2520, however, as broad outlook remains consolidative, price should falter well below said resistance at 1.2570 (last week’s high), bring retreat later. As near term outlook is still mixed, would be prudent to stand aside for now.
