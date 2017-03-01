<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> GBP/USD - 1.2305





Most recent candlesticks pattern : N/A



Trend : Near term down





Tenkan-Sen level : 1.2335



Kijun-Sen level : 1.2376



Ichimoku cloud top : 1.2475



Ichimoku cloud bottom : 1.2435





New strategy :



Stand aside



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





As cable intra-day decline has accelerated after breaking support at 1.2347, suggesting the decline from 1.2706 top is still in progress and may extend further weakness to 1.2270-75, however, near term oversold condition should prevent sharp fall below previous support at 1.2251, risk from there is seen for a rebound later.



In view of this, would not chase this fall here and would be prudent to sell cable on subsequent rebound as 1.2347 (previous support now resistance) should limit upside and 1.2383 (another previous support) should cap upside.