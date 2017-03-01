ActionForex.com
Mar 01 16:00 GMT

Trade Idea Wrap-up: GBP/USD - Stand aside Print E-mail
Candlesticks and Ichimoku Intraday | Written by Action Forex | Mar 01 17 15:07 GMT
GBP/USD - 1.2305


Most recent candlesticks pattern   : N/A

Trend                                 : Near term down


Tenkan-Sen level                 : 1.2335

Kijun-Sen level                    : 1.2376

Ichimoku cloud top              : 1.2475

Ichimoku cloud bottom        : 1.2435


New strategy  :

Stand aside

Position : -

Target :  -

Stop : -


As cable intra-day decline has accelerated after breaking support at 1.2347, suggesting the decline from 1.2706 top is still in progress and may extend further weakness to 1.2270-75, however, near term oversold condition should prevent sharp fall below previous support at 1.2251, risk from there is seen for a rebound later.

In view of this, would not chase this fall here and would be prudent to sell cable on subsequent rebound as 1.2347 (previous support now resistance) should limit upside and 1.2383 (another previous support) should cap upside.
 

Candlesticks Intraday Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
1st Update: 0630 - 0700; 2nd Update: 0930 - 1000; 3rd Update: 1230 - 1300; 4th Update: 1500 - 1530
Pairs Covered: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, USD/CHF

Elliott Wave Daily Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
AUD/USD, EUR/JPY: 0800 - 0830; EUR/GBP, USD/CAD: 1430 - 1500 GMT

