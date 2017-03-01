|
Candlesticks and Ichimoku Intraday |
Written by Action Forex |
Mar 01 17 15:07 GMT
GBP/USD - 1.2305
Most recent candlesticks pattern : N/A
Trend : Near term down
Tenkan-Sen level : 1.2335
Kijun-Sen level : 1.2376
Ichimoku cloud top : 1.2475
Ichimoku cloud bottom : 1.2435
New strategy :
Stand aside
Position : -
Target : -
Stop : -
As cable intra-day decline has accelerated after breaking support at 1.2347, suggesting the decline from 1.2706 top is still in progress and may extend further weakness to 1.2270-75, however, near term oversold condition should prevent sharp fall below previous support at 1.2251, risk from there is seen for a rebound later.
In view of this, would not chase this fall here and would be prudent to sell cable on subsequent rebound as 1.2347 (previous support now resistance) should limit upside and 1.2383 (another previous support) should cap upside.
