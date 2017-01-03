ActionForex.com
Trade Idea Wrap-up: GBP/USD - Target met and stand aside Print E-mail
Candlesticks and Ichimoku Intraday | Written by Action Forex | Jan 03 17 16:13 GMT
GBP/USD - 1.2245


Most recent candlesticks pattern   : N/A

Trend                                 : Down


Tenkan-Sen level                 : 1.2252

Kijun-Sen level                    : 1.2253

Ichimoku cloud top              : 1.2326

Ichimoku cloud bottom        : 1.2305


Original strategy :

Sold at 1.2305, met target at 1.2205

Position : - Short at 1.2305

Target :  - 1.2205

Stop : -


New strategy  :

Stand aside

Position : -

Target :  -

Stop : -


Although cable did resume recent decline as expected (our short position entered at 1.2305 met target at 1.2205) and broke below previous support at 1.2200 (last week's low), lack of follow through selling and current rebound from 1.2199 suggest an intra-day low is possibly formed and consolidation with mild upside bias is seen for recovery to 1.2275-80 but still reckon intra-day resistance at 1.2307 should cap upside.

In view of this, would not chase this fall here and would be prudent to stand aside in the meantime. Below said support at 1.2199 would revive bearishness and extend recent decline to 1.2170 and later 1.2150 but 1.2120-25 (50% projection of 1.2728-1.2200 measuring from 1.2388) should contain weakness.
 

About the Author

Candlesticks Intraday Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
1st Update: 0630 - 0700; 2nd Update: 0930 - 1000; 3rd Update: 1230 - 1300; 4th Update: 1500 - 1530
Pairs Covered: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, USD/CHF

Elliott Wave Daily Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
AUD/USD, EUR/JPY: 0800 - 0830; EUR/GBP, USD/CAD: 1430 - 1500 GMT

