Jan 03 17 16:13 GMT
GBP/USD - 1.2245
Most recent candlesticks pattern : N/A
Trend : Down
Tenkan-Sen level : 1.2252
Kijun-Sen level : 1.2253
Ichimoku cloud top : 1.2326
Ichimoku cloud bottom : 1.2305
Original strategy :
Sold at 1.2305, met target at 1.2205
Position : - Short at 1.2305
Target : - 1.2205
Stop : -
New strategy :
Stand aside
Position : -
Target : -
Stop : -
Although cable did resume recent decline as expected (our short position entered at 1.2305 met target at 1.2205) and broke below previous support at 1.2200 (last week's low), lack of follow through selling and current rebound from 1.2199 suggest an intra-day low is possibly formed and consolidation with mild upside bias is seen for recovery to 1.2275-80 but still reckon intra-day resistance at 1.2307 should cap upside.
In view of this, would not chase this fall here and would be prudent to stand aside in the meantime. Below said support at 1.2199 would revive bearishness and extend recent decline to 1.2170 and later 1.2150 but 1.2120-25 (50% projection of 1.2728-1.2200 measuring from 1.2388) should contain weakness.
