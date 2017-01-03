<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> GBP/USD - 1.2245





Most recent candlesticks pattern : N/A



Trend : Down





Tenkan-Sen level : 1.2252



Kijun-Sen level : 1.2253



Ichimoku cloud top : 1.2326



Ichimoku cloud bottom : 1.2305





Original strategy :



Sold at 1.2305, met target at 1.2205



Position : - Short at 1.2305



Target : - 1.2205



Stop : -





New strategy :



Stand aside



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





Although cable did resume recent decline as expected (our short position entered at 1.2305 met target at 1.2205) and broke below previous support at 1.2200 (last week's low), lack of follow through selling and current rebound from 1.2199 suggest an intra-day low is possibly formed and consolidation with mild upside bias is seen for recovery to 1.2275-80 but still reckon intra-day resistance at 1.2307 should cap upside.



In view of this, would not chase this fall here and would be prudent to stand aside in the meantime. Below said support at 1.2199 would revive bearishness and extend recent decline to 1.2170 and later 1.2150 but 1.2120-25 (50% projection of 1.2728-1.2200 measuring from 1.2388) should contain weakness.