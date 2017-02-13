<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> USD/CHF - 1.0063





Most recent candlesticks pattern : N/A



Trend : Near term up





Tenkan-Sen level : 1.0044



Kijun-Sen level : 1.0042



Ichimoku cloud top : 1.0027



Ichimoku cloud bottom : 0.9997





Original strategy :



Buy at 1.0000, Target: 1.0100, Stop: 0.9965



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





As the greenback has risen again after brief pullback, adding credence to our bullishness and upside bias remains for the rise from 0.9861 low to extend further gain to 1.0090-95, then towards previous resistance at 1.0122, however, loss of upward momentum should prevent sharp move beyond there and reckon 1.0150 would hold from here, bring retreat later.



In view of this, would not chase this rise here and would be prudent to buy dollar on subsequent pullback as previous resistance at 1.0007 (now support) should limit downside. Below previous resistance at 0.9973 would defer and suggest top is possibly formed instead, risk correction to 0.9930-36 support area but break there is needed to add credence to this view, then test of 0.9904 support would follow.