<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> USD/CHF - 1.0077





Most recent candlesticks pattern : N/A



Trend : Near term up





Tenkan-Sen level : 1.0057



Kijun-Sen level : 1.0057



Ichimoku cloud top : 1.0040



Ichimoku cloud bottom : 1.0017





Original strategy :



Buy at 1.0000, Target: 1.0100, Stop: 0.9965



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





New strategy :



Buy at 1.0000, Target: 1.0100, Stop: 0.9965



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





As the greenback has risen again after brief pullback, suggesting recent upmove is still in progress and bullishness remains for the upmove from 0.9861 low to extend further gain to 1.0095-00, then towards previous resistance at 1.0122 but loss of upward momentum should prevent sharp move beyond there and reckon 1.0150 would hold from here, bring retreat later.



In view of this, would not chase this rise here and would be prudent to buy dollar on subsequent pullback as previous resistance at 1.0007 (now support) should limit downside. Below previous resistance at 0.9973 would defer and suggest top is possibly formed instead, risk correction to 0.9930-36 support area but break there is needed to add credence to this view, then test of 0.9904 support would follow.