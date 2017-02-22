<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> USD/CHF - 1.0120





Most recent candlesticks pattern : N/A



Trend : Near term up





Tenkan-Sen level : 1.0123



Kijun-Sen level : 1.0110



Ichimoku cloud top : 1.0069



Ichimoku cloud bottom : 1.0042





Original strategy :



Buy at 1.0075, Target: 1.0175, Stop: 1.0040



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





New strategy :



Buy at 1.0075, Target: 1.0175, Stop: 1.0040



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





Dollar’s intra-day rally after brief pullback to 1.0078 adds credence to our bullish view that recent upmove from 0.9861 low is still in progress and bullishness remains for this move to extend further gain to 1.0148-50 (50% projection of 0.9967-1.0106 measuring from 1.0078) but near term overbought condition should limit upside to 1.0175-80 and reckon 1.0200 would hold from here.



In view of this, would not chase this rise here and would be prudent to buy dollar on pullback as said support at 1.0078 should limit downside. Below previous resistance at 1.0044 would abort and suggest top is formed instead, bring weakness to 1.0015-20 but break of latter level is needed to provide confirmation.