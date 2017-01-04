<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> USD/CHF - 1.0225





Most recent candlesticks pattern : N/A



Trend : Up





Tenkan-Sen level : 1.0249



Kijun-Sen level : 1.0279



Ichimoku cloud top : 1.0264



Ichimoku cloud bottom : 1.0229





Original strategy :



Buy at 1.0215, Target: 1.0335, Stop: 1.0180



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





New strategy :



Buy at 1.0170, Target: 1.0300, Stop: 1.0135



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





As the greenback has slipped again in NY morning, suggesting near term downside risk remains for the retreat from 1.0335 (yesterday's high) to bring correction to 1.0195-00 (50% Fibonacci retracement of 1.0057-1.0335), however, reckon downside would be limited to 1.0160-65 (61.8% Fibonacci retracement) and bring rebound later, above 1.0270-75 would bring test of 1.0290-95 but break of latter level is needed to signal the retreat from 1.0335 has ended, bring retest of 1.0335-44 resistance area.



In view of this, we are looking to buy dollar on further subsequent fall as 1.0160-65 should limit downside. Only below support at 1.0144 would abort and signal the rebound from 1.0057 has ended at 1.0335, bring further fall to 1.0100-05 first.