Jan 04 17 16:21 GMT
USD/CHF - 1.0225
Most recent candlesticks pattern : N/A
Trend : Up
Tenkan-Sen level : 1.0249
Kijun-Sen level : 1.0279
Ichimoku cloud top : 1.0264
Ichimoku cloud bottom : 1.0229
Original strategy :
Buy at 1.0215, Target: 1.0335, Stop: 1.0180
Position : -
Target : -
Stop : -
New strategy :
Buy at 1.0170, Target: 1.0300, Stop: 1.0135
Position : -
Target : -
Stop : -
As the greenback has slipped again in NY morning, suggesting near term downside risk remains for the retreat from 1.0335 (yesterday's high) to bring correction to 1.0195-00 (50% Fibonacci retracement of 1.0057-1.0335), however, reckon downside would be limited to 1.0160-65 (61.8% Fibonacci retracement) and bring rebound later, above 1.0270-75 would bring test of 1.0290-95 but break of latter level is needed to signal the retreat from 1.0335 has ended, bring retest of 1.0335-44 resistance area.
In view of this, we are looking to buy dollar on further subsequent fall as 1.0160-65 should limit downside. Only below support at 1.0144 would abort and signal the rebound from 1.0057 has ended at 1.0335, bring further fall to 1.0100-05 first.
