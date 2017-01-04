ActionForex.com
Jan 04 18:03 GMT

Sponsors

Forex Expos
Trade Idea Wrap-up: USD/CHF - Buy at 1.0170 Print E-mail
Candlesticks and Ichimoku Intraday | Written by Action Forex | Jan 04 17 16:21 GMT
USD/CHF - 1.0225


Most recent candlesticks pattern : N/A

Trend                                    : Up


Tenkan-Sen level                  : 1.0249

Kijun-Sen level                    : 1.0279

Ichimoku cloud top                 : 1.0264

Ichimoku cloud bottom              : 1.0229


Original strategy :

Buy at 1.0215, Target: 1.0335, Stop: 1.0180

Position : -

Target :  -

Stop : -


New strategy  :

Buy at 1.0170, Target: 1.0300, Stop: 1.0135

Position : -

Target :  -

Stop : -


As the greenback has slipped again in NY morning, suggesting near term downside risk remains for the retreat from 1.0335 (yesterday's high) to bring correction to 1.0195-00 (50% Fibonacci retracement of 1.0057-1.0335), however, reckon downside would be limited to 1.0160-65 (61.8% Fibonacci retracement) and bring rebound later, above 1.0270-75 would bring test of 1.0290-95 but break of latter level is needed to signal the retreat from 1.0335 has ended, bring retest of 1.0335-44 resistance area. 

In view of this, we are looking to buy dollar on further subsequent fall as 1.0160-65 should limit downside. Only below support at 1.0144 would abort and signal the rebound from 1.0057 has ended at 1.0335, bring further fall to 1.0100-05 first.
 

About the Author

Candlesticks Intraday Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
1st Update: 0630 - 0700; 2nd Update: 0930 - 1000; 3rd Update: 1230 - 1300; 4th Update: 1500 - 1530
Pairs Covered: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, USD/CHF

Elliott Wave Daily Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
AUD/USD, EUR/JPY: 0800 - 0830; EUR/GBP, USD/CAD: 1430 - 1500 GMT

Latest in Candlesticks Intraday Trades

Advanced Candlesticks and Ichimoku Strategies for Forex Trading

For the first time, our Action Forex analysts are revealing the strategies they use in formulating the trading ideas in our popular Candlesticks and Ichimoku Analysis section. These strategies are presented in our newly released ebook "Advanced Candlesticks and Ichimoku Strategies for Forex Trading." Don't miss this opportunity in learning these techniques that professional traders use. Download both Part I and Part II NOW!
Facebook MySpace Twitter Digg Delicious Google Bookmarks 

Trade Ideas

Candlesticks Trades
Elliott Wave Trades

Forex Brokers
Home | Advertising | About Us | Contact Us | Newsletter | Risk Warning | Privacy Policy | Disclaimers | Site Map | RSS | Search
 ActionForex.com © 2017 All rights reserved.