USD/CHF - 1.0274
Most recent candlesticks pattern : N/A
Trend : Up
Tenkan-Sen level : 1.0285
Kijun-Sen level : 1.0273
Ichimoku cloud top : 1.0202
Ichimoku cloud bottom : 1.0157
Original strategy :
Buy at 1.0255, Target: 1.0355, Stop: 1.0220
Position : -
Target : -
Stop : -
New strategy :
Buy at 1.0215, Target: 1.0335, Stop: 1.0180
Position : -
Target : -
Stop : -
As the greenback has retreated after intra-day brief rise to 1.0335, suggesting recent upmove is not ready to resume yet and further consolidation below last month's high of 1.0344 would be seen and pullback to 1.0225-30 (38.2% Fibonacci retracement of 1.0057-1.0335) is likely, however, reckon support at 1.0210 would limit downside and bring another upmove later, above said resistance at 1.0335-44 would confirm recent upmove has resumed for headway towards 1.0390-00 later which is likely to hold from here.
In view of this, we are looking to buy dollar on further pullback as 1.0210 support should limit downside. Only below 1.0180-85 would abort and signal an intra-day top is formed, risk weakness to 1.0160 but still reckon support at 1.0144 would remain intact.
