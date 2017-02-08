<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> USD/CHF - 0.9939





Most recent candlesticks pattern : N/A



Trend : Near term down





Tenkan-Sen level : 0.9965



Kijun-Sen level : 0.9965



Ichimoku cloud top : 0.9964



Ichimoku cloud bottom : 0.9956





Original strategy :



New strategy :



Hold long entered at 0.9940, Target: 1.0040, Stop: 0.9905



Position : - Long at 0.9940



Target : - 1.0040



Stop : - 0.9905





Although the greenback has retreated after faltering indicated resistance at 1.0007 and consolidation below this level would take place, as long as support at 0.9904 holds, mild upside bias remains for another rise later, above 0.9980 would bring test of said resistance at 1.0007 but break there is needed to extend the erratic rise from 0.9861 low to 1.0020 and later towards previous resistance at 1.0045 which is likely to hold from here.



In view of this, we are holding on to our long position entered at 0.9940. A break of indicated support at 0.9900-04 would abort and signal top has been formed instead and revive bearishness for another fall towards support at 0.9861 (last week’s low) first.