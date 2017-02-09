<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> USD/CHF - 1.0000





Most recent candlesticks pattern : N/A



Trend : Near term down





Tenkan-Sen level : 0.9975



Kijun-Sen level : 0.9972



Ichimoku cloud top : 0.9980



Ichimoku cloud bottom : 0.9956





Original strategy :



Bought at 0.9940, Target: 1.0040, Stop: 0.9925



Position : - Long at 0.9940



Target : - 1.0040



Stop : - 0.9925





New strategy :



Hold long entered at 0.9940, Target: 1.0040, Stop: 0.9955



Position : - Long at 0.9940



Target : - 1.0040



Stop : - 0.9955





As the greenback found renewed buying interest at 0.9930 and has risen again, retaining our bullishness for the erratic rise from 0.9861 low has resumed and may extend further gain to 1.0020 and later towards previous resistance at 1.0045 which is likely to hold from here due to near term overbought condition, risk from there has increased for a retreat later.



In view of this, we are holding on to our long position entered at 0.9940. Below said support at 0.9930 would risk test of indicated support at 0.9900-04 but only break there would abort and signal top has been formed instead and revive bearishness for another fall towards support at 0.9861 (last week’s low) first.