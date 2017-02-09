|
Candlesticks and Ichimoku Intraday |
Written by Action Forex |
Feb 09 17 15:45 GMT
|
USD/CHF - 1.0000
Most recent candlesticks pattern : N/A
Trend : Near term down
Tenkan-Sen level : 0.9975
Kijun-Sen level : 0.9972
Ichimoku cloud top : 0.9980
Ichimoku cloud bottom : 0.9956
Original strategy :
Bought at 0.9940, Target: 1.0040, Stop: 0.9925
Position : - Long at 0.9940
Target : - 1.0040
Stop : - 0.9925
New strategy :
Hold long entered at 0.9940, Target: 1.0040, Stop: 0.9955
Position : - Long at 0.9940
Target : - 1.0040
Stop : - 0.9955
As the greenback found renewed buying interest at 0.9930 and has risen again, retaining our bullishness for the erratic rise from 0.9861 low has resumed and may extend further gain to 1.0020 and later towards previous resistance at 1.0045 which is likely to hold from here due to near term overbought condition, risk from there has increased for a retreat later.
In view of this, we are holding on to our long position entered at 0.9940. Below said support at 0.9930 would risk test of indicated support at 0.9900-04 but only break there would abort and signal top has been formed instead and revive bearishness for another fall towards support at 0.9861 (last week’s low) first.
About the Author
Candlesticks Intraday Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
1st Update: 0630 - 0700; 2nd Update: 0930 - 1000; 3rd Update: 1230 - 1300; 4th Update: 1500 - 1530
Pairs Covered: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, USD/CHF
Elliott Wave Daily Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
AUD/USD, EUR/JPY: 0800 - 0830; EUR/GBP, USD/CAD: 1430 - 1500 GMT