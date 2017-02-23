<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> USD/CHF - 1.0069





Most recent candlesticks pattern : N/A



Trend : Near term up





Tenkan-Sen level : 1.0089



Kijun-Sen level : 1.0100



Ichimoku cloud top : 1.0112



Ichimoku cloud bottom : 1.0079





Original strategy :



Bought at 1.0065, Target: 1.0165, Stop: 1.0030



Position : - Long at 1.0065



Target : - 1.0165



Stop : - 1.0030





New strategy :



Hold long entered at 1.0065, Target: 1.0165, Stop: 1.0030



Position : - Long at 1.0065



Target : - 1.0165



Stop : - 1.0030





As dollar has retreated after rising to 1.0141 yesterday, suggesting consolidation below this level would be seen and marginal weakness from here cannot be ruled out, however, reckon 1.0050-55 (50% Fibonacci retracement of 0.9967-1.0141) would hold and bring another rise later, above 1.0117 would bring test of said resistance at 1.0141, break there would extend recent upmove from 0.9861 low to 1.0148-50 (50% projection of 0.9967-1.0106 measuring from 1.0078) and possibly 1.0175-80 but reckon 1.0200 would hold from here.



In view of this, we are holding on to our long position entered at 1.0065. Below previous resistance at 1.0044 would abort and suggest top is formed instead, bring weakness to 1.0015-20 but break of latter level is needed to provide confirmation.