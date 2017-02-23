|
Feb 23 17 15:21 GMT
USD/CHF - 1.0069
Most recent candlesticks pattern : N/A
Trend : Near term up
Tenkan-Sen level : 1.0089
Kijun-Sen level : 1.0100
Ichimoku cloud top : 1.0112
Ichimoku cloud bottom : 1.0079
Original strategy :
Bought at 1.0065, Target: 1.0165, Stop: 1.0030
Position : - Long at 1.0065
Target : - 1.0165
Stop : - 1.0030
New strategy :
Hold long entered at 1.0065, Target: 1.0165, Stop: 1.0030
Position : - Long at 1.0065
Target : - 1.0165
Stop : - 1.0030
As dollar has retreated after rising to 1.0141 yesterday, suggesting consolidation below this level would be seen and marginal weakness from here cannot be ruled out, however, reckon 1.0050-55 (50% Fibonacci retracement of 0.9967-1.0141) would hold and bring another rise later, above 1.0117 would bring test of said resistance at 1.0141, break there would extend recent upmove from 0.9861 low to 1.0148-50 (50% projection of 0.9967-1.0106 measuring from 1.0078) and possibly 1.0175-80 but reckon 1.0200 would hold from here.
In view of this, we are holding on to our long position entered at 1.0065. Below previous resistance at 1.0044 would abort and suggest top is formed instead, bring weakness to 1.0015-20 but break of latter level is needed to provide confirmation.
