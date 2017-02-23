ActionForex.com
Trade Idea Wrap-up: USD/CHF - Hold long entered at 1.0065 Print E-mail
Candlesticks and Ichimoku Intraday | Written by Action Forex | Feb 23 17 15:21 GMT
USD/CHF - 1.0069


Most recent candlesticks pattern : N/A

Trend                                    : Near term up


Tenkan-Sen level                  : 1.0089

Kijun-Sen level                    : 1.0100

Ichimoku cloud top                 : 1.0112

Ichimoku cloud bottom              : 1.0079


Original strategy :

Bought at 1.0065, Target: 1.0165, Stop: 1.0030

Position : - Long at 1.0065

Target :  - 1.0165

Stop : - 1.0030


New strategy  :

Hold long entered at 1.0065, Target: 1.0165, Stop: 1.0030

Position : - Long at 1.0065

Target :  - 1.0165

Stop : - 1.0030


As dollar has retreated after rising to 1.0141 yesterday, suggesting consolidation below this level would be seen and marginal weakness from here cannot be ruled out, however, reckon 1.0050-55 (50% Fibonacci retracement of 0.9967-1.0141) would hold and bring another rise later, above 1.0117 would bring test of said resistance at 1.0141, break there would extend recent upmove from 0.9861 low to 1.0148-50 (50% projection of 0.9967-1.0106 measuring from 1.0078) and possibly 1.0175-80 but reckon 1.0200 would hold from here.

In view of this, we are holding on to our long position entered at 1.0065. Below previous resistance at 1.0044 would abort and suggest top is formed instead, bring weakness to 1.0015-20 but break of latter level is needed to provide confirmation.
 

Latest in Candlesticks Intraday Trades

