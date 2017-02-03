|
Feb 03 17 16:06 GMT
USD/CHF - 0.9915
Most recent candlesticks pattern : N/A
Trend : Near term down
Tenkan-Sen level : 0.9949
Kijun-Sen level : 0.9931
Ichimoku cloud top : 0.9911
Ichimoku cloud bottom : 0.9905
Original strategy :
Sold at 0.9960, Target: 0.9860, Stop: 0.9995
Position : - Short at 0.9960
Target : - 0.9860
Stop : - 0.9995
New strategy :
Hold short entered at 0.9960, Target: 0.9860, Stop: 0.9960
Position : - Short at 0.9960
Target : - 0.9860
Stop : - 0.9960
Although dollar rose briefly to 0.9989, current retreat suggests consolidation below this level would be seen and as long as said resistance holds, mild downside bias remains for weakness to 0.9900, however, only break of 0.9861 support would signal recent decline has resumed and extend fall to 0.9847-53 (1.618 times projection of 1.0335-1.0087 measuring from 1.0248 and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of 0.9550-1.0344) and later towards 0.9820-25 but reckon 0.9800 would hold from here.
In view of this, we are holding on to our short position entered at 0.9960 and one should exit on such fall. Above said intra-day resistance at 0.9989 would shift risk back to upside for the rebound from 0.9861 low to extend gain to 1.0000 and possibly towards another previous resistance at 1.0045 but reckon upside would be limited to 1.0094, bring retreat later.
