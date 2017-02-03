<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> USD/CHF - 0.9915





Most recent candlesticks pattern : N/A



Trend : Near term down





Tenkan-Sen level : 0.9949



Kijun-Sen level : 0.9931



Ichimoku cloud top : 0.9911



Ichimoku cloud bottom : 0.9905





Original strategy :



Sold at 0.9960, Target: 0.9860, Stop: 0.9995



Position : - Short at 0.9960



Target : - 0.9860



Stop : - 0.9995





New strategy :



Hold short entered at 0.9960, Target: 0.9860, Stop: 0.9960



Position : - Short at 0.9960



Target : - 0.9860



Stop : - 0.9960





Although dollar rose briefly to 0.9989, current retreat suggests consolidation below this level would be seen and as long as said resistance holds, mild downside bias remains for weakness to 0.9900, however, only break of 0.9861 support would signal recent decline has resumed and extend fall to 0.9847-53 (1.618 times projection of 1.0335-1.0087 measuring from 1.0248 and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of 0.9550-1.0344) and later towards 0.9820-25 but reckon 0.9800 would hold from here.



In view of this, we are holding on to our short position entered at 0.9960 and one should exit on such fall. Above said intra-day resistance at 0.9989 would shift risk back to upside for the rebound from 0.9861 low to extend gain to 1.0000 and possibly towards another previous resistance at 1.0045 but reckon upside would be limited to 1.0094, bring retreat later.