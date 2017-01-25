ActionForex.com
Trade Idea Wrap-up: USD/CHF - Hold short entered at 1.0000 Print E-mail
Candlesticks and Ichimoku Intraday | Written by Action Forex | Jan 25 17 16:01 GMT
USD/CHF - 0.9990


Most recent candlesticks pattern : N/A

Trend                                    : Near term down


Tenkan-Sen level                  : 0.9994

Kijun-Sen level                    : 0.9996

Ichimoku cloud top                 : 1.0027

Ichimoku cloud bottom              : 0.9992


Original strategy :

Sold at 1.0000, Target: 0.9900, Stop: 1.0035

Position : - Short at 1.0000

Target :  - 0.9900

Stop : - 1.0035


New strategy  :

Hold short entered at 1.0000, Target: 0.9900, Stop: 1.0035

Position : - Short at 1.0000

Target :  - 0.9900

Stop : - 1.0035


As the greenback ran into resistance at 1.0026 and has retreated, suggesting an intra-day top is possibly formed there and consolidation with downside bias is seen for another test of indicated support at 0.9960 but break there is needed to confirm recent decline has resumed and extend weakness to 0.9925-30 but loss of momentum would limit downside to 0.9900 and reckon 0.9860-70 would hold.

In view of this, we are holding on to our short position entered at 1.0000. Above 1.0035 (previous support) would signal low has been formed at 0.9960, bring a stronger rebound to 1.0050-55 and possibly to 1.0080 but price should falter below resistance at 1.0094, bring another decline later.
 

