Most recent candlesticks pattern : N/A



Trend : Near term down





Tenkan-Sen level : 0.9994



Kijun-Sen level : 0.9996



Ichimoku cloud top : 1.0027



Ichimoku cloud bottom : 0.9992





Original strategy :



Sold at 1.0000, Target: 0.9900, Stop: 1.0035



Position : - Short at 1.0000



Target : - 0.9900



Stop : - 1.0035





New strategy :



Hold short entered at 1.0000, Target: 0.9900, Stop: 1.0035



Position : - Short at 1.0000



Target : - 0.9900



Stop : - 1.0035





As the greenback ran into resistance at 1.0026 and has retreated, suggesting an intra-day top is possibly formed there and consolidation with downside bias is seen for another test of indicated support at 0.9960 but break there is needed to confirm recent decline has resumed and extend weakness to 0.9925-30 but loss of momentum would limit downside to 0.9900 and reckon 0.9860-70 would hold.



In view of this, we are holding on to our short position entered at 1.0000. Above 1.0035 (previous support) would signal low has been formed at 0.9960, bring a stronger rebound to 1.0050-55 and possibly to 1.0080 but price should falter below resistance at 1.0094, bring another decline later.