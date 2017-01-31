<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> USD/CHF - 0.9870





Most recent candlesticks pattern : N/A



Trend : Near term down





Tenkan-Sen level : 0.9914



Kijun-Sen level : 0.9933



Ichimoku cloud top : 1.0006



Ichimoku cloud bottom : 1.0003





New strategy :



Sell at 0.9920, Target: 0.9820, Stop: 0.9955



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





Dollar's intra-day selloff has gathered momentum in US morning, adding credence to our view that recent decline from 1.0344 top is still in progress and downside risk remains for this fall to extend further weakness to 0.9847-53 (1.618 times projection of 1.0335-1.0087 measuring from 1.0248 and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of 0.9550-1.0344), however, near term oversold condition should prevent sharp fall below 0.9820 and reckon 0.9800 would hold from here.



In view of this, would not chase this fall here and would be prudent to sell dollar on recovery as previous support at 0.9933 should turn into resistance and limit dollar's upside. Only above resistance at 0.9960-66 would abort and signal an intra-day low is formed instead, bring rebound towards 1.0000.