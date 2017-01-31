ActionForex.com
Jan 31 16:53 GMT

Trade Idea Wrap-up: USD/CHF - Sell at 0.9920 Print E-mail
Candlesticks and Ichimoku Intraday | Written by Action Forex | Jan 31 17 16:20 GMT
USD/CHF - 0.9870


Most recent candlesticks pattern : N/A

Trend                                    : Near term down


Tenkan-Sen level                  : 0.9914

Kijun-Sen level                    : 0.9933

Ichimoku cloud top                 : 1.0006

Ichimoku cloud bottom              : 1.0003


New strategy  :

Sell at 0.9920, Target: 0.9820, Stop: 0.9955

Position : -

Target :  -

Stop : -


Dollar's intra-day selloff has gathered momentum in US morning, adding credence to our view that recent decline from 1.0344 top is still in progress and downside risk remains for this fall to extend further weakness to 0.9847-53 (1.618 times projection of 1.0335-1.0087 measuring from 1.0248 and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of 0.9550-1.0344), however, near term oversold condition should prevent sharp fall below 0.9820 and reckon 0.9800 would hold from here. 

In view of this, would not chase this fall here and would be prudent to sell dollar on recovery as previous support at 0.9933 should turn into resistance and limit dollar's upside. Only above resistance at 0.9960-66 would abort and signal an intra-day low is formed instead, bring rebound towards 1.0000.
 

Candlesticks Intraday Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
1st Update: 0630 - 0700; 2nd Update: 0930 - 1000; 3rd Update: 1230 - 1300; 4th Update: 1500 - 1530
Pairs Covered: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, USD/CHF

Elliott Wave Daily Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
AUD/USD, EUR/JPY: 0800 - 0830; EUR/GBP, USD/CAD: 1430 - 1500 GMT

