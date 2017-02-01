<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> USD/CHF - 0.9924





Most recent candlesticks pattern : N/A



Trend : Near term down





Tenkan-Sen level : 0.9914



Kijun-Sen level : 0.9903



Ichimoku cloud top : 0.9976



Ichimoku cloud bottom : 0.9956





Original strategy :



Sell at 0.9955, Target: 0.9820, Stop: 0.9990



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





As dollar has rebounded after falling to 0.9861 yesterday, suggesting consolidation above this level would be seen, however, reckon upside would be limited to 0.9931-33 (38.2% Fibonacci retracement of 1.0045-0.9861 and previous support) and bring another decline later. Below 0.9880 would bring retest of 0.9861 but break there is needed to extend recent decline to 0.9847-53 (1.618 times projection of 1.0335-1.0087 measuring from 1.0248 and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of 0.9550-1.0344) but near term oversold condition should prevent sharp fall below 0.9820 and reckon 0.9800 would hold from here.



In view of this, we are still looking to sell dollar on recovery as 0.9950-55 should limit dollar's upside. Only above resistance at 0.9960-66 would abort and signal a temporary low is possibly formed instead, bring rebound towards 1.0000.