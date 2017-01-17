<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> USD/CHF - 1.0020





Most recent candlesticks pattern : N/A



Trend : Near term down





Tenkan-Sen level : 1.0031



Kijun-Sen level : 1.0060



Ichimoku cloud top : 1.0108



Ichimoku cloud bottom : 1.0090





Original strategy :



Sell at 1.0070, Target: 0.9970, Stop: 1.0105



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





New strategy :



Sell at 1.0070, Target: 0.9970, Stop: 1.0105



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





The greenback met renewed selling interest at 1.0137 yesterday and has dropped sharply, adding credence to our view that recent decline from 1.0344 top has resumed and may extend weakness to 1.0000 (psychological support as well as 100% projection of 1.0335-1.0087 measuring from 1.0248), then 0.9970 but downside should be limited to 0.9945-50 (50% Fibonacci retracement of intermediate rise from 0.9550-1.0344) due to oversold condition.



In view of this, we are looking to sell dollar on recovery as 1.0070 should limit upside. Above 1.0100-05 would defer and suggest low is possibly formed but break of said resistance at 1.0137 is needed to provide confirmation.