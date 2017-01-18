<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> USD/CHF - 1.0014





Most recent candlesticks pattern : N/A



Trend : Near term down





Tenkan-Sen level : 1.0028



Kijun-Sen level : 1.0022



Ichimoku cloud top : 1.0067



Ichimoku cloud bottom : 1.0049





Original strategy :



Sell at 1.0070, Target: 0.9970, Stop: 1.0105



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





New strategy :



Sell at 1.0070, Target: 0.9970, Stop: 1.0105



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





The greenback recovered after falling briefly below 1.0000 level, suggesting minor consolidation would be seen, however, reckon upside would be limited to 1.0060-70 and bring another decline later to 0.9995-00, break there would extend weakness to 0.9970 but downside should be limited to 0.9945-50 (50% Fibonacci retracement of intermediate rise from 0.9550-1.0344) due to oversold condition.



In view of this, we are looking to sell dollar on recovery as 1.0060-70 should limit upside. Above 1.0100-05 would defer and suggest low is possibly formed but break of said resistance at 1.0137 is needed to provide confirmation.