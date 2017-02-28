<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> USD/CHF - 1.0026





Most recent candlesticks pattern : N/A



Trend : Near term down





Tenkan-Sen level : 1.0055



Kijun-Sen level : 1.0063



Ichimoku cloud top : 1.0064



Ichimoku cloud bottom : 1.0064





Original strategy :



Sell at 1.0070, Target: 0.9970, Stop: 1.0105



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





New strategy :



Sell at 1.0070, Target: 0.9970, Stop: 1.0105



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





Current break of support at 1.0046 signals the rebound from 1.0025 has ended at 1.0102 and consolidation with downside bias is seen for test of 1.0017-25 support, however, break there is needed to retain bearishness and signal top has been formed at 1.0141 last week, bring further fall to 1.0000-05 (50% Fibonacci retracement of 0.9861-1.0141) and later towards 0.9967-68 (previous support at 61.8% Fibonacci retracement) which is likely to hold on first testing.



In view of this, we are looking to sell dollar on recovery as 1.0070 should limit upside. Above 1.0102 resistance would bring test of 1.0117 but break of latter level is needed to signal the retreat from 1.0141 (last week’s high) has ended, bring retest of this level later.