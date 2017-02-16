<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> USD/CHF - 0.9990





Most recent candlesticks pattern : N/A



Trend : Near term up





Tenkan-Sen level : 1.0016



Kijun-Sen level : 1.0049



Ichimoku cloud top : 1.0082



Ichimoku cloud bottom : 1.0070





Original strategy :



Sell at 1.0085, Target: 0.9985, Stop: 1.0120



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





New strategy :



Sell at 1.0075, Target: 0.9975, Stop: 1.0110



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





As dollar’s selloff from 1.0119 has kept price under pressure, adding credence to our view that top has been formed there and consolidation with downside bias remains for this fall to extend weakness to 0.9960 (61.8% Fibonacci retracement of 0.9861-1.0119), below there would bring retracement of recent rise to previous support at 0.9930-36 support but reckon downside would be limited and support at 0.9904 would remain intact.



In view of this, we are looking to sell dollar on recovery as 1.0070-75 should limit upside. Only above said resistance at 1.0119 would abort and signal recent upmove is still in progress for further gain to previous resistance at 1.0122 but loss of upward momentum should prevent sharp move beyond 1.0150 and reckon 1.0190-00 would hold from here.