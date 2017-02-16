ActionForex.com
Trade Idea Wrap-up: USD/CHF - Sell at 1.0075 Print E-mail
Candlesticks and Ichimoku Intraday | Written by Action Forex | Feb 16 17 15:17 GMT
USD/CHF - 0.9990


Most recent candlesticks pattern : N/A

Trend                                    : Near term up


Tenkan-Sen level                  : 1.0016

Kijun-Sen level                    : 1.0049

Ichimoku cloud top                 : 1.0082

Ichimoku cloud bottom              : 1.0070


Original strategy :

Sell at 1.0085, Target: 0.9985, Stop: 1.0120

Position : -

Target :  -

Stop : -


New strategy  :

Sell at 1.0075, Target: 0.9975, Stop: 1.0110

Position : -

Target :  -

Stop : -


As dollar’s selloff from 1.0119 has kept price under pressure, adding credence to our view that top has been formed there and consolidation with downside bias remains for this fall to extend weakness to 0.9960 (61.8% Fibonacci retracement of 0.9861-1.0119), below there would bring retracement of recent rise to previous support at 0.9930-36 support but reckon downside would be limited and support at 0.9904 would remain intact.

In view of this, we are looking to sell dollar on recovery as 1.0070-75 should limit upside. Only above said resistance at 1.0119 would abort and signal recent upmove is still in progress for further gain to previous resistance at 1.0122 but loss of upward momentum should prevent sharp move beyond 1.0150 and reckon 1.0190-00 would hold from here.
 

About the Author

Candlesticks Intraday Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
1st Update: 0630 - 0700; 2nd Update: 0930 - 1000; 3rd Update: 1230 - 1300; 4th Update: 1500 - 1530
Pairs Covered: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, USD/CHF

Elliott Wave Daily Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
AUD/USD, EUR/JPY: 0800 - 0830; EUR/GBP, USD/CAD: 1430 - 1500 GMT

