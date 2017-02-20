<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> USD/CHF - 1.0022





Original strategy :



Sell at 1.0075, Target: 0.9975, Stop: 1.0110



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





Although dollar has rebounded after falling to 0.9967 last week and consolidation above this level would be seen with initial upside bias for corrective bounce to resistance at 1.0049, however, reckon upside would be limited to 1.0075-80 and bring another decline to 0.9960 (61.8% Fibonacci retracement of 0.9861-1.0119), below there would bring retracement of recent rise to previous support at 0.9930-36 support but reckon downside would be limited and support at 0.9904 would remain intact.



In view of this, we are looking to sell dollar on recovery as 1.0070-75 should limit upside. Only above said resistance at 1.0119 would abort and signal recent upmove is still in progress for further gain to previous resistance at 1.0122 but upside should be limited to 1.0150.



