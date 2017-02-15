|
Candlesticks and Ichimoku Intraday |
Written by Action Forex |
Feb 15 17 15:29 GMT
|
USD/CHF - 1.0066
Most recent candlesticks pattern : N/A
Trend : Near term up
Tenkan-Sen level : 1.0091
Kijun-Sen level : 1.0079
Ichimoku cloud top : 1.0045
Ichimoku cloud bottom : 1.0041
Original strategy :
Buy at 1.0020, Target: 1.0120, Stop: 0.9985
Position : -
Target : -
Stop : -
New strategy :
Sell at 1.0095, Target: 1.0000, Stop: 1.0120
Position : -
Target : -
Stop : -
Although the greenback extended recent upmove to as high as 1.0119, the subsequent quick retreat suggests an intra-day top is formed there and consolidation with mild downside bias is seen for test of 1.0057, below there would add credence to this view, bring retracement of recent rise to 1.0030, then 1.0015 but reckon downside would be limited to 1.0000 and 0.9970-75 would hold from here, bring rebound later.
In view of this, we are looking to sell dollar on recovery as 1.0095-00 should limit upside. Above said resistance at 1.0119 would abort and signal recent upmove is still in progress for further gain to previous resistance at 1.0122 but loss of upward momentum should prevent sharp move beyond 1.0150 and reckon 1.0190-00 would hold from here.
About the Author
Candlesticks Intraday Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
1st Update: 0630 - 0700; 2nd Update: 0930 - 1000; 3rd Update: 1230 - 1300; 4th Update: 1500 - 1530
Pairs Covered: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, USD/CHF
Elliott Wave Daily Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
AUD/USD, EUR/JPY: 0800 - 0830; EUR/GBP, USD/CAD: 1430 - 1500 GMT