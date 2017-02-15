<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> USD/CHF - 1.0066





Most recent candlesticks pattern : N/A



Trend : Near term up





Tenkan-Sen level : 1.0091



Kijun-Sen level : 1.0079



Ichimoku cloud top : 1.0045



Ichimoku cloud bottom : 1.0041





Original strategy :



Buy at 1.0020, Target: 1.0120, Stop: 0.9985



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





New strategy :



Sell at 1.0095, Target: 1.0000, Stop: 1.0120



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





Although the greenback extended recent upmove to as high as 1.0119, the subsequent quick retreat suggests an intra-day top is formed there and consolidation with mild downside bias is seen for test of 1.0057, below there would add credence to this view, bring retracement of recent rise to 1.0030, then 1.0015 but reckon downside would be limited to 1.0000 and 0.9970-75 would hold from here, bring rebound later.



In view of this, we are looking to sell dollar on recovery as 1.0095-00 should limit upside. Above said resistance at 1.0119 would abort and signal recent upmove is still in progress for further gain to previous resistance at 1.0122 but loss of upward momentum should prevent sharp move beyond 1.0150 and reckon 1.0190-00 would hold from here.