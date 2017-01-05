<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> USD/CHF - 1.0100





Most recent candlesticks pattern : N/A



Trend : Near term down





Tenkan-Sen level : 1.0156



Kijun-Sen level : 1.0174



Ichimoku cloud top : 1.0277



Ichimoku cloud bottom : 1.0273





Original strategy :



Bought at 1.0170, stopped at 1.0140



Position : - Long at 1.0170



Target : -



Stop : - 1.0140





New strategy :



Sell at 1.0190, Target: 1.0060, Stop: 1.0225



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





The greenback met renewed selling interest at 1.0221 and has tumbled on dollar's broad-based weakness, suggesting early rebound from 1.0057 has ended at 1.0335 and retest of this last week's low would be seen, however, break there is needed to signal another leg of corrective decline from 1.0344 top is underway for further fall to 1.0025-30, then towards psychological support at 1.0000.



In view of this, we are turn short on recovery as 1.0190-00 should limit upside. Only break of said resistance at 1.0221 would abort and signal an intra-day low is formed instead, risk a stronger rebound to 1.0250 (previous support turned resistance).