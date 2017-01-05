ActionForex.com
Trade Idea Wrap-up: USD/CHF - Sell at 1.0190 Print E-mail
Candlesticks and Ichimoku Intraday | Written by Action Forex | Jan 05 17 16:03 GMT
USD/CHF - 1.0100


Most recent candlesticks pattern : N/A

Trend                                    : Near term down


Tenkan-Sen level                  : 1.0156

Kijun-Sen level                    : 1.0174

Ichimoku cloud top                 : 1.0277

Ichimoku cloud bottom              : 1.0273


Original strategy :

Bought at 1.0170, stopped at 1.0140

Position : - Long at 1.0170

Target :  -

Stop : - 1.0140


New strategy  :

Sell at 1.0190, Target: 1.0060, Stop: 1.0225

Position : -

Target :  -

Stop : -


The greenback met renewed selling interest at 1.0221 and has tumbled on dollar's broad-based weakness, suggesting early rebound from 1.0057 has ended at 1.0335 and retest of this last week's low would be seen, however, break there is needed to signal another leg of corrective decline from 1.0344 top is underway for further fall to 1.0025-30, then towards psychological support at 1.0000.  

In view of this, we are turn short on recovery as 1.0190-00 should limit upside. Only break of said resistance at 1.0221 would abort and signal an intra-day low is formed instead, risk a stronger rebound to 1.0250 (previous support turned resistance).
 

